49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Day 4 Gold Fleet Racing

Day 4 of the 2019 Volvo 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans at WPNSA with three more days of fleet racing to decide Sunday’s medal race top ten.

There will be Live broadcasting from the event each day from Thursday 10.30am



On the broadcast course Thursday first up is the 49erFX for three races, followed by the 49er.

49erFX Results for Thursday:

Race 10 – Denmark’s Anne-Julie Schutt and Iben Nielsby won the first race of the day.

2nd were Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens and 3rd Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen.

Leaders Grael and Kunze were 4th. Brits Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey were UFD.

Race 11 – 1st Britain’s Dobson and Tidey, 2nd BRA Grael and Kunze and 3rd NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz, 4th NZL Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech.

