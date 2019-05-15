Scott leads from Day 1 at Finn Europeans

Giles Scott, continued his return to the Finn class by taking the lead after the first day of racing at the 2019 Finn Open Europeans in Athens following three races on Tuesday.

Scott won two races and placed third in the other to hold a four-point lead over Andy Maloney, from New Zealand, who won the second race of the day. World champion, Zsombor Berecz, from Hungary, is third overall.

Other GBR: 17th Ed Wright 66 pts, 20th Henry Wetherell (U23) 68 pts and 44th Callum Dixon (U23) 132 pts.

Joan Cardona, from Spain, in 11th overall, holds a sizeable lead in the U23 European Championship.

After Monday’s racing was lost with no wind, the championship finally got away on Tuesday and enjoyed three great races in a solid breeze, building from 10-12 knots to 15-16 later in the afternoon.

Race 1 got away first time with Anders Pedersen, from Norway, leading round the top mark from Josip Olujic, from Croatia and Scott. Scott took the lead downwind and eventually extended again on the final downwind for a comfortable win from Nenad Bugarin, from Croatia and Kaynar.

The second race started cleanly under the black flag. After placing fourth in the opening race, Maloney led all the way in Race 2, rounding the top mark ahead of Brits, Henry Wetherell, and Scott.

Maloney took the race win, while Berecz moved through to take second from Scott.

The breeze dropped slightly for the third and final race of the day.

Maloney was again in the mix, rounding just behind Cardona and just in front of Tapio Nirkko, from Finland.

Scott was not far back and moved ahead at the gate, to go on to take his second win of the day. Cardona held on for second, while Maloney crossed on third.

After three races on Tuesday, the event is now just one race behind. Three more races are scheduled for Wednesday, which would bring it back on schedule.

Finn 2019 Europeans – Leading Results after three races

1st GBR 41 Giles Scott 5 pts

2nd NZL 61 Andy Maloney 9 pts

3rd HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz 15 pts

4th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 19 pts

5th CRO 1 Josip Olujic 31 pts

6th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 33 pts

7th FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert 33 pts

8th NZL 24 Josh Junior 41 pts

9th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 41 pts

10th NED 842 Pieter-Jan Postma 44 pts

Full results available here