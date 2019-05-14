49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Day 2

The second day of the 2019 Volvo 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans at WPNSA, Weymouth and conditions moved up a notch.

Enjoying the conditions, Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (1, 1, 2) top the women’s 49erFX leaderboard after three more races.

They have 8 points after a discard and are tied on points with Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1, 1, 3) of Brazil.

Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom (7, 4, 1) drop to third overall with 10 points.

Saskia Tidey, “We’ve started well. Yesterday we had a few breakages which was a bit scary but we battled through the day and came away with solid results. We are still in qualifying at the moment so we just need to keep it tidy, seal the deal and hopefully come in to finals and let it rip.”

Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth GBR are now in 22nd with 55 points.

In the men’s 49er championship Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (1, 1, 1 ) of New Zealand added a hat-trick of race wins in the breezy conditions.

They now have 7 points after a discard from seven races, and have a one point lead ahead of Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (2, 1, 1) who are on 8 points.

In third place are the Aussie pair Will and Sam Phillips (2, 2, 2) now with 10 points.

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (6, 3, 3) stay in sixth place with 20 points, and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (2, 24, 4) move up to ninth place with 29 points.

Peters, “We had a good first race. We were leading all the way round but just missed it at the finish and took second. Second race we had a bit of a mishap and had a big score, but third race we came back strong to go through the fleet for another top five. After a solid day yesterday as well, we are putting together a good series.”

The Nacra 17 were the last class to finish getting back to shore around 18:00 hrs . . .

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1, 1, 7) of Italy added two more race wins to their scoreline and after discard have 5 points and a five point overall lead.

Moving into second place are Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1, 1, 2) with 10 points, they are one point ahead of Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Fracari (3, 2, 4) of Italy.

Burnet, “We had a good day with solid results. Coming away with a 1,1,2 we are pretty happy with that, but it’s still early days.”

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (5, 2, 1) also gained places, they are now sixth with 15 points. Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin (6, 6, 7) are in 13th place.

