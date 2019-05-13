Gilbert and McGrane are 505 UK Champions

Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane confirmed their victory at the 505 UK Nationals at Royal Lymington YC with a win in the final race Sunday.

Second overall are Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel, and third place went to Dan Holman and Sam Pascoe.

505 UK Nationals – Leaders after Day 4 and 9 races (26 entries)

1st 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane 1 – – 13 pts

2nd 9072 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel (27.0 RET) – – 17 pts

3rd 9222 Dan Holman and Sam Pascoe 3 – – 19 pts

4th 9177 Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards -10 – – 36 pts

5th 9190 Ian Pinnell and Russ Clark 4 – – 37 pts

6th 9220 Boite and Fonntaine (27.0 DNC) – – 40 pts

7th 9214 Andy Smith and Carl Gibbon 8 – – 48 pts

8th 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell -12 – – 51 pts

9th 9210 Michael Quirk and Tim Needham 5 – – 52 pts

10th 9085 Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram 2 – – 56 pts

Full results available here