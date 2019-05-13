49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Day 1

The first day of the 2019 Volvo 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans at WPNSA, Weymouth got underway in great conditions.

First day leaders in the Nacra 17 are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy taking three race wins and a 4 point lead ahead of Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Fracari.

Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel are in third place with 8 points.

In the women’s 49erFX, Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom top the leader board with 5 points.

They are one point ahead of Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil, with in third place Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz on 7 points.

Best of the Brits on the opening day were Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (4,1,3) in fourth overall, on 8 points in the 49erFX.

And best GBR in the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (6,5,2) are in seventh place with 13 points.

Other British leading positions:

Nacra 17 – 9th Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (1,7,6) with 14 points

49erFX – 15th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (13,9,7) with 29 points.

After the completion of the FX and Nacra racing the men’s 49er took to the water, for their racing they are in three flights for each race.

Leaders in the men’s 49er are the Aussie pair Will and Sam Phillips who take a two point lead with 4 points and a 1,2,1 scoreline.

In second on 6 points are two Kiwi teams, Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn (4,1,1) and Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (3,1,2).

In fourth place with 7 points are the best placed European pair, Germany’s Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel (1,3,3).

Fifth are Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez tied on 8 points with the best placed British pair, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell who have a 5, 1, 2 scoreline.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (7,9,6) are in 16th place with 22 points.

