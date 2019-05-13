470 Europeans Cut to the Medal Races

Too much wind in San Remo for the penultimate day of the 470 Europeans, so on Tuesday the Top 10 competitors move straight to the medal races.
This is good news for Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre who lead the women’s championship by five points, but not good news for Luke Patience and Chris Grub who finish outside the top 10 in 14th.
Mills and McIntyre will have to ensure that they keep their closest rivals, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France, and Spain’s Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero behind them.
In the men’s championship Australia’s Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan have a seven point lead over Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden.
With Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriuez of Spain also in for a podium finish.
International 470 – Women, leading positions after 6 races
1st GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 13 pts
2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 18 pts
3rd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 24 pts
4th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT – – 27 pts
5th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 30 pts
6th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Shahar TIBI – – 36 pts
7th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY – – 39 pts
8th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIASS – – 42 pts
9th AUS 5 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DEVRIES – – 43 pts
10th GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU – – 43 pts
International 470 – Men, leading positions after 6 races
1st AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN – – 6 pts
2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 13 pts
3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 19 pts
4th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS – – 21 pts
5th AUT 1 David BARGEHR and Lukas MÄHR – – 24 pts
6th NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX – – 27 pts
7th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 29 pts
8th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR – – 30 pts
9th TUR 890 Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR – – 30 pts
10th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION – – 31 pts