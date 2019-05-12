Lovering sweeps to victory at Solo Tyler Trophy

Richard Lovering of the home club took a clean-sweep of the three races Sunday to finish with a comfortable overall win at the Solo Tyler Trophy at Hayling Island SC.
In second place was Alex Butler who took second in each of Sundays races. In third place was Oliver Davenport.
Solo Tyler Trophy – Final Leaders after Day 2 (26 entries)
1st 5831 Richard Lovering 2 2 -3 1 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd 5781 Alex Butler 4 -13 7 2 2 2 – – 17 pts
3rd 5840 Oliver Davenport 5 5 2 -7 3 3 – – 18 pts
4th 5670 Nigel Thomas 1 8 4 -9 5 5 – – 23 pts
5th 5130 Mark Lee 7 7 -16 3 4 4 – – 25 pts
6th 5749 Michael Hicks 6 -11 10 5 6 6 – – 33 pts
7th 5844 Peter Mitchell 3 1 1 4 DNF DNC – – 36 pts
8th 5569 Nick Rawlings -18 10 12 6 7 7 – – 42 pts
9th 5748 Neil Davison -22 9 11 10 16 8 – – 54 pts
10th 5561 Tim Lewis 12 14 5 BFD 9 15 – – 55 pts
11th 5334 David Steel 9 12 -14 8 13 14 – – 56 pts
12th 6000 Doug Latta -16 16 9 11 12 9 – – 57 pts
13th 4975 Brenda Hoult 17 -21 8 12 10 12 – – 59 pts
14th 583 Mark Flew 21 -23 15 14 8 13 – – 71 pts
15th 5630 Greg Swift 15 15 17 13 -18 11 – – 71 pts