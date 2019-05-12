Lovering sweeps to victory at Solo Tyler Trophy

Richard Lovering of the home club took a clean-sweep of the three races Sunday to finish with a comfortable overall win at the Solo Tyler Trophy at Hayling Island SC.

In second place was Alex Butler who took second in each of Sundays races. In third place was Oliver Davenport.

Solo Tyler Trophy – Final Leaders after Day 2 (26 entries)

1st 5831 Richard Lovering 2 2 -3 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 5781 Alex Butler 4 -13 7 2 2 2 – – 17 pts

3rd 5840 Oliver Davenport 5 5 2 -7 3 3 – – 18 pts

4th 5670 Nigel Thomas 1 8 4 -9 5 5 – – 23 pts

5th 5130 Mark Lee 7 7 -16 3 4 4 – – 25 pts

6th 5749 Michael Hicks 6 -11 10 5 6 6 – – 33 pts

7th 5844 Peter Mitchell 3 1 1 4 DNF DNC – – 36 pts

8th 5569 Nick Rawlings -18 10 12 6 7 7 – – 42 pts

9th 5748 Neil Davison -22 9 11 10 16 8 – – 54 pts

10th 5561 Tim Lewis 12 14 5 BFD 9 15 – – 55 pts

11th 5334 David Steel 9 12 -14 8 13 14 – – 56 pts

12th 6000 Doug Latta -16 16 9 11 12 9 – – 57 pts

13th 4975 Brenda Hoult 17 -21 8 12 10 12 – – 59 pts

14th 583 Mark Flew 21 -23 15 14 8 13 – – 71 pts

15th 5630 Greg Swift 15 15 17 13 -18 11 – – 71 pts

Full results available here