Ian Williams wins second Argo Group Gold Cup

Ian Williams and his Team GAC Pindar crew, including Gerry Mitchell, Tom Powrie and Richard Sydenham won the final, 3-1, as well as $30,000 of the $100,000 prize purse in the regatta hosted by the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club.

Just when it looked like Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson was going to even the score in the final in streaky wind conditions on Hamilton Harbour, Williams and his Team GAC Pindar crew rode a heading puff down on starboard tack and turned a three or four boat length deficit into a half-length victory in the final 100 yards of the run to the finish.

For Williams it was his second victory in Bermuda, and he becomes the 12th multiple winning skipper of the King Edward VII Gold Cup, joining the likes of Ben Ainslie of Great Britain, Taylor Canfield of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Chris Dickson of New Zealand and Berntsson himself.

“When I was getting into match racing, this was the first big event I came to in 1998. This was the one you really wanted to win,” said the 42-year-old Williams from Lymington, Great Britain. “To win in 2006 was huge for us, it was our first big win. I’ve been coming back since and always fell at the final hurdle. We traditionally struggle here. To win for the first time in 13 years is incredible.”

In the petite final, Harry Price of Australia defeated Lucy Macgregor of Britain to win, 2-1, and place third overall.

Macgregor equaled her performance from last year in fourth. All three races were somewhat lopsided, with each winner stretching out to large leads in the light and shifty winds.

Macgregor and crew Sally Barkow, Bethan Carden, Francesca Clapach and Kate Macgregor won $11,000. “It was a brilliant week,” said Macgregor. “Thanks to my crew. It took me a while to get into it but they were ready to go from Day 1. I’m delighted to finish fourth.”

Argo Group Gold Cup Final

I. Williams – 3

J. Berntsson – 1

Petite Final

H. Price – 2

L. Macgregor – 1