Ainslie doubtful that 3 late entries will make it to New Zealand

In a recent interview with Liam Napier for the New Zealand Herald, Ineos Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie casts doubt over the three late America’s Cup challengers.

Ainslie has revealed, that since Malta Altus, DutchSail and Stars and Stripes were accepetd as late additions to the challengers there had been some conflict.

Ainslie says that he understands that two hadn’t paid any entry fee [$5.8million] but had been put forward to have a vote on class rule amendments and so on.

He claimed that this was holding things up as the other teams weren’t agreeing to vote or were voting against and it needed a unanimous decision.

In the end the protocol was altered in order to make rule changes without approval from the late entry teams, allowing project plans to proceed.

Ainslie also expected the three late teams to struggle to raise the huge amounts of money required to make a proper challenge.

