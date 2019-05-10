Williams battles Macgregor in Argo Group Gold Cup semi-final

Ian Williams stands at 2 – 0 in his all British semi-final with Lucy Macgregor, while Johnie Berntsson of Sweden is also at 2 – 0 against Harry Price of Australia in the other semi-final.

The two semi-final matches will be completed Saturday morning, the winner of each match will be the first to score 3 points.

The final and petite final of the $100,000 match racing regatta at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club will be held in the afternoon.

Williams advanced to the semis after beating Ettore Botticini of Italy, 3-1 and Macgregor advanced after dispatching Eric Monnin of Switzerland, 3-0.

On the other side of the draw, Berntsson advanced after beating Chris Poole of the USA, 3 – 0, and Price advanced after coming back to beat Torvar Mirsky of Australia 3 – 2.