The gulf of San Remo may have lived up to its reputation on opening day, but drew a blank on day 2 of the 470 Europeans.

After a long day on the shore, racing was finally canned at just after 16:00 hrs,. Saturday’s first warning signal is now scheduled for 12:00 hrs.

This leaves everything as it was, with Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre leading the women’s championship, and Australia’s Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan the men.

