505 Nationals – New leaders after day 2

Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel are the new leaders after day 2 of the 505 UK Nationals at Royal Lymington YC.

Holt and Woelfel opened the second day with a win in race 3, their first of the championship. A fifth (discard) and a third rounded our their day and put top of the leaderboard after five races with 9 points.

The second race of the day went to Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards, and with a 4, 4, to their scorelien moves them into fifth place.

The third race winners of the day were Dan Holman and Sam Pascoe, who take second place overall, one point behind second placed Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane who now have 12 points after a 6, 3, 15 (discard) scoreline Friday.

505 UK Nationals – Leaders after Day 2 and 5 races (26 entries)

1st 9072 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel 1 -5 3 – – 9 pts

2nd 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane 6 3 -15 – – 12 pts

3rd 9222 Dan Holman and Sam Pascoe -9 7 1 – – 13 pts

4th 9190 Ian Pinnell and Russ Clark 2 4 5 – – 15 pts

5th 9177 Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards 4 1 4 – – 17 pts

6th 9220 Boite and Fonntaine 3 9 2 – – 17 pts

7th 9214 Andy Smith and Carl Gibbon 5 -12 6 – – 30 pts

8th 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch 7 -14 10 – – 31 pts

9th 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 10 8 9 – – 32 pts

10th 9210 Michael Quirk and Tim Needham -18 10 11 – – 35 pts

11th 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles 8 6 12 – – 36 pts

12th 9178 Chris Lewns and Norman Byrd 12 -19 7 – – 48 pts

13th 8905 Graeme Willcox and James Read 11 11 -17 – – 48 pts

Full results availabel here