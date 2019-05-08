The Finn Europeans and Tokyo 2020 Qualifier start 13 May, with four places for the 2020 Olympic sailing competition up for grabs, as well as acting as a national selection event for a number of countries.

Four Olympic places are initially available in Athens, after which one place is available at each of the various Continental Qualifiers, plus an automatic place for Japan, the host nation.

Britain is already qualified as a nation, it only remains for the individual selection to be made by the RYA Olympic Selection Committee.

There are almost 90 entries, from 33 countries for the championship, a bit different to the 19 strong fleet who will get to contest the Olympic title.

But that’s not how the general public see it or the media or the British Government who sprinkle political gongs to Olympic winners, while all the world and European titles won’t even get you a gold painted post-box!



Ed Wright winning Euros 2018

Britain’s Giles Scott has had the chance of chasing Ben Ainslie’s Olympic record pulled from under him, so will have to settle for winning the final Finn Olympics – assuming he ticks-off this event and confirms selection for Tokyo 2020.

Scott is a former two-time winner of the European title, while the current holder is British team rival for the Olympic spot, Ed Wright.

A successful defence of his title would give the British selectors a problem of which of them to send to the final Olympic test event in August.

British Sailing Team competitors

GBR 11 Edward Wright

GBR 38 Callum Dixon

GBR 41 Giles Scott

GBR 71 Henry Wetherell

GBR 81 James Skulczuk

