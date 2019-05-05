Solo and OK tackle the IJsselmeer chop

Just before the Olympic classes descend on the annual Medemblik Regatta (from 21 May) the Solo and OK classes held their Spring Cup series at the iconic Dutch sailing club on the IJsselmeer.

In the Solo fleet, Tom Gillard (2,1,2,2) kept a tight grip on things after the first race, to finish the five race series with a four point lead over Guy Mayger (5,4,1,1) with Shane McCarty (1,3,4,5) of Ireland taking third place.

Andy Tunnicliffe was fourth, one point ahead of Dutchman Paul Dijkstra, with UK class President Doug Latta taking sixth.

Meanwhile the OK class were also coping with the typical IJsselmeer chop.

Here the winner here was Germany’s Andre Budzein (1,1,1,2) finishing 12 points clear of William Heritage (7,4,5,1) with Richard Burton (10.3.2.2) in third place.

In fourth was Pawlaczyk Pawel of Poland with fifth Luke Gower of New Zealand and sixth Germany’s Oliver Gronholz.

While the Friday had started out fairly gently, conditions quickly deteriorated and by the third race race of the day retirement numbers were growing.

And then Saturday produced full-on IJsselmeer strong northerly wind conditions, and after a delay for the worst to abate, only one race was completed with under half of each fleet competing.

Sunday was also just a one race affair with much reduced take-up.

Full results available here