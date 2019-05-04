Second event of SailGP Season 1 – San Francisco

The day before SailGP’s official race debut on San Francisco Bay the pace was quickly set by the Japan SailGP Team, who dominated the practice day, leading the three races and winning the match race against the British team.

The Japanese nearly broke the elusive 50-knot barrier just before the finish of the final race. A top speed of 49.1 knots surpassed all speeds set by the revolutionary F50s since the season began.

The first USA SailGP event kicks off Staurday with the high-adrenaline competition taking place just a few meters from the grandstand.



Details on how to watch the global broadcast can be found at SailGP.com/watch

Note that in the UK the App does not provide live broadcast, only delayed.

Access UK and Ireland:

BT Sport is the UK broadcaster: Live host broadcast; full race replay and highlights

Saturday, May 4 on BT Sport 2, 20:30 – 22:00 BST

Sunday, May 5 on BT Sport 2, 20:30 – 22:00 BST

SailGP App: Supplementary video and data; full race replay on completion of days racing

Facebook @SailGP: Full race replay on completion of days racing.