Pascucci Formula Kite Worlds moving on?

Apparently the Pascucci Formula Kite Worlds continued on Lake Garda with racing in gold, silver and bronze fleets.

The posted scores are very strange, for two races the same results for both races for every competitor at the event – or am I missing something?

After two races in this format the overall leader is Nico Parlier of France, who won both races!

In second is Britain’s Oliver Bridge on four points and third is Connor Bainbridge on six points.

The results for the women’s champioship have not changed since day 1.



There is this tweet by the IKA race control this Saturday morning:

Good morning from Campione Univela ! The lake is still glassy but we are confident for later in the day.

Formula Kite Class – 2019 World Championship, Gold fleet Leaders after 2 races (87 entries)

1st Nico Parlier 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Oliver Bridge 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd Connor Bainbridge 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th Theo De Ramecourt 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th Maxime Nocher 5 5 – – 10 pts

6th Benoit Gomez 6 6 – – 12 pts

7th Toni Vodisek 7 7 – – 14 pts

8th Theo Lhostis 8 8 – – 16 pts

9th Guy Bridge 9 9 – – 18 pts

10th Florian Gruber 10 10 – – 20 pts

Etc . . .

Full results available at www.formulakite.com