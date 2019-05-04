Class Winners Decided at Antigua Sailing Week

One final race was held for all classes at Antigua Sailing Week to decide the teams that would be taking a bow on the main stage at the Final Awards Party.

In CSA 1, Peter Harrison’s British Sojana won the big boat class for the regatta, but the last race belonged to Volvo 65 Ambersail2, skippered by Simonas Steponavicius. Sojana is the CSA 1 champion for the second year running, Ambersail2 ended the regatta second in class, with Jean Pierre Dick’s French JP54 The Kid in third.

In CSA 2, Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Dane Jesper Bank is the class champion. The class runner-up, after winning the last race is British Lombard 46 Pata Negra, skippered by Adrian Fisk. Jeremy Thorp’s British GP42 Phan claimed the final podium position, just a point behind Pata Negra.

In CSA 3, Adrian Lee’s Irish Swan 60 Lee Overlay Partners II have won the class. Mark Jagger’s British CNB 60 Theia of London won Race 8 to place second for CSA 3 and Ondeck Antigua’s Farr 65 Spirit of Juno is third.



In CSA 4, Ross Applebey’s British Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster won the last race to win a highly competitive class.

Pamala Baldwin’s Antiguan J/122 Liquid, skippered by Jules White is second in class. A second place in Race 8 secured the final podium position in class for Performance Yacht Racing’s British First 47.7 EH01.

In CSA 5, Jonty and Vicki Layfield’s Antiguan J/11s Sleeper scored their sixth win in Race 8 to take class honours. Richard Matthews’ British ST37 Holding Pattern is class runner-up. British First 40, Optimus Prime skippered by Martyn Oldroyd is third in class.

In CSA 6, Jules Mitchell’s young Antiguan team racing NSA Spirit scored their sixth win of the regatta to win the class. Raymond Magras and Patrick Bernier’s St.Barths’ Dufour 34 Speedy Nemo was second, and for the regatta. Raphael Magras’ x-34 Maëlia CEPAC Antilles, also from St.Barths is third in class.

In the Multihull Class, Robert Szustkowski’s HH66 R-SIX is class champion having won all five races.

In the Double-Handed Class Philip Asche’s American Swan 44 Freebird won the last race, taking line honours in the 24-miler. Freebird won the inaugural Double-Handed Class at Antigua Sailing Week. David Kinsey’s American Oyster 49 Buckaroo is second and Henry Rourke racing his Open 40 Raucous is third.

In Bareboat 1 Alexander Pfeiffer KH+P Bavastro won the last race. Gerd Eiermann’s KH+P Odin II was the class winner by a single point after eight races, with last year’s champion KH+P Bavastro second for 2019. Karl Puetz’s KH+P Lascaris is third.

In Bareboat 2, Nicholas Jordan’s Ananda won the final race to move up to second place for the regatta. Peter Zauner’s Tintoret was second in Race 8 by just 27 seconds, putting Jakob Oetiker’s Swiss team racing KH+P Botero into third.

In Bareboat 3, Hans Steidle’s KH+P Barbuda scored their sixth win out of eight races to gain victory in the class by four points from last year’s Bareboat Overall Champion, Cannon & Harvey’s KHS&S Contractors. Andreas Hofmann’s Hawking took third in Race 8 to make the class podium for the regatta from Roberto Maxera’s Miaw.

In the Club Class, Ian Galbraith’s Scottish team racing Oyster 53 Jigsaw won the last race to win the nine-strong Club Class by a single point. Jon Constantine’s Feeling 39 Imagine of Falmouth is second, James Gardner and Jerry Bethell’s Jeanneau 54 INDY – Loosha Sails finished third.

Full results available here