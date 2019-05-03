Penultimate day of sailing at Antigua Sailing Week

Big breeze and huge Caribbean surf spiced up the action for KPMG Y2K (Youth to Keelboat) Race Day, the penultimate day of racing at Antig­ua Sailing Week.

In CSA 1, Peter Harrison’s British superyacht Sojana continued their impressive form racking up two wins Thursday.

The 115ft superyacht Sojana has scored seven straight wins and will be looking for a perfect eight Friday to defend their Lord Nelson Trophy win from last year. Ambersail2 is second in class, Jean Pierre Dick’s French JP54 The Kid is third.

In CSA 2, Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Dane Jesper Bank, scored another brace of race wins to take a commanding lead in the class and challenge for a first Lord Nelson Trophy win.

Astonishingly there is now a four-way tie on points for runner-up in class between Hugh Bailey’s Antiguan Farr 45 Rebel, British Lombard 46 Pata Negra, skippered by Adrian Fisk, Jeremy Thorp’s British GP42 Phan and Vittorio Biscarini’s Italian Mylius 15E25 Ars Una.

In CSA 3, Adrian Lee’s Irish Swan 60 Lee Overlay Partners II secured the class win today having score two wins and are a contender for the Lord Nelson Trophy.

Mark Jagger’s British CNB 60 Theia of London and OnDeck Antigua’s Farr 65 Spirit of Juno both scored two podium finishes and are second and third respectively in class.

In CSA 4, Ross Applebey’s British Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster won both races but had to come back from a bad hoist in Race 6 which saw their red spinnaker ending up in the water. In arguably the most competitive class, Scarlet Oyster is in with a chance of the Lord Nelson Trophy win.

Pamala Baldwin’s Antiguan J/122 Liquid, skippered by Jules White scored a 3-5 to fall behind Scarlet Oyster at the top of the class. Performance Yacht Racing’s British First 47.7 EH01 scored a 2-5 to remain in third for the class.

In CSA 5, Richard Matthews’ British ST37 Holding Pattern won the first race of the day by less than a minute. The second race of the day went to Jonty and Vicki Layfield’s Antiguan J/11s Sleeper by just 12 seconds after time correction.

Sleeper leads the class from Holding Pattern by three points going into the final race Friday. British First 40, Optimus Prime, skippered by Martyn Oldroyd is third in class.

In CSA 6, octogenarian Geoffrey Pidduck competing in his 50th Antigua Sailing Week had a stellar day racing his modified Antiguan Six Metre Biwi Magic, winning Race 6 and coming runner-up in Race 7.

Tanner Jones’ Antiguan J/30 Caribbean Alliance Insurance (Blue Peter) also had a good day, scoring 2-3. Raymond Magras and Patrick Bernier’s St.Barths’ Dufour 34 Speedy Nemo had a consistent day to stay second in class.

In the Double-Handed Class, Henry Rourke racing Open 40 Raucous with Freddie Mills scored his first win at Antigua Sailing Week.

Philip Asche’s American Swan 44 Freebird was third, but still leads the class from David Kinsey’s American Oyster 49 Buckaroo. All three teams have the ability to win the class in the last race Friday.

In the Club Class, Markus Bocks’ German Swan 48 Montana won Thursday’s race. Guenter Babinski’s German C&C 57 Acapulco was second, and Jon Constantine’s Feeling 39 Imagine of Falmouth was third.

James Gardner and Jerry Bethell’s Jeanneau 54 INDY – Loosha Sails leads the class by just one point from Imagine of Falmouth going into the last race.

In Bareboat 3, Hans Steidle’s KH+P Barbuda won both races to clinch the class. Cannon and Harvey’s KHS&S Contractors, the reigning overall Bareboat champions will have to settle for second place this year.

The battle for the last podium place will go into the last race as Andreas Hofmann’s Hawking is currently in third place, just a point ahead of Roberto Maxera’s Miaw.

In Bareboat 2, Peter Zauner’s Tintoret had a consistent day scoring a 2-3 to lead the class by three points going into the last race. Jakob Oetiker’s Swiss team racing KH+P Botero won the last race to stay in with a chance of class victory. Nicholas Jordan’s Ananda won the first race today to all but claim the final podium position.

In Bareboat 1, Gerd Eiermann’s KH+P Odin II won both of the day’s races and leads the class by two points from Alexander Pfeiffer’s KH+P Bavastro. Karl Puertz’s team racing KH+P Lascaris put in a great day, scoring runner-up in both races to move into third.

Racing at the 52nd edition Antigua Sailing Week will come to a conclusion Friday 3 May with Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Race Day 5.

Full results available here