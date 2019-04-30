Flying Fifteen Subaru World Championships heading to Ireland

The Flying Fifteen Subaru World Championships are an Irish affair this year and today (30 April) sees the official launch of the event at the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire.

The 30 April is also the close of the on-line entry period, but fear not, late entries may be accepted subject to payment of a surcharge.

Almost 70 entries have been received to date with a good number of local boats, plus entries from New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Spain, France and the UK.

These include current World Champion Steve Goacher and Tim Harper (GBR), and European Champions from Lake Garda Hamish McKay and and Andrew Lawson (GBR), along with the National Champions of most participating countries including Dave Gorman and Chris Doorly from the host club.

Also returning to the championship are three-time champions Graham Vials and Chris Turner, who missed the 2017 event in New Zealand.

The Pre Worlds and Championship of Ireland event will take place from 2 to 4 September, and the 12 World Championship races from 6 to 13 September 2019.

To enter see the event website here