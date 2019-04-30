Antigua Sailing Week Mixes It Up on Fever-Tree Race Day

The second day of Antigua Sailing Week was Fever-Tree Race Day, with the impressive fleet mixing it up in gorgeous weather on the south, east and west coast of Antigua.

In CSA 1, Peter Harrison celebrated his birthday with two wins for his superyacht Sojana adding to their win on day one. Sojana is unbeaten so far at Antigua Sailing Week.

In CSA 2, Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Dane Jesper Bank won the first race, but a sixth in the last race has shortened their class lead to just one point. Hugh Bailey’s Antiguan team racing Farr 45 Rebel won the last race to move up to second in the class, ahead of Vittorio Biscarini’s Italian Mylius 15E25 Ars Una, purely on countback.

Racing in CSA 3, Irishman Adrian Lee is at the helm of his Swan 60 Lee Overlay Partners II and leads the class after winning the last race Monday. After three races, Lee Overlay Partners II is tied on points with Mark Jagger’s British CNB 60 Theia of London. Ondeck Antigua’s Farr 65 Spirit of Juno retired from the last race, dropping to third for the class.



Red hot racing in CSA 4 continued. Pamala Baldwin’s Antiguan J/122 Liquid, skippered by Jules White, won both races by the narrowest of margins to take the class lead by a single point.

Ross Applebey’s British Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster, runner-up in both of Monday’s races drops to second. Canadian Reflex 38 Touch2Play Racing, skippered by Rob Butler is third on countback from Performance Yacht Racing’s British First 47.7 EH01.

In CSA 5, Jonty and Vicki Layfield’s J/11s Sleeper scored two wins to lead the class by a single point from Richard Matthew’s ST37 Holding Pattern. However, it was far from easy, just five seconds separated the two after time correction in the first race. British First 40, Optimus Prime, skippered by Martyn Oldroyd scored their third podium finish, keeping up the pressure on the leaders.

In CSA 6, Jules Mitchell’s young Antiguan team racing 1720 NSA Spirit continued their unbeaten run, smashing out two more wins Monday.

Raymond Magras and Patrick Bernier’s St.Barths’ team racing Dufour 34 Speedy Nemo is just three points off pole position after two runner-up finishes. Raphael Magras racing x-34 Maëlia CEPAC Antilles, also from St.Barths is third after three races.

The Bareboat classes, Double-Handed and Club Class raced off the Windward Course. Alexander Pfeiffer’s KH+P Bavastro leads the Bareboat 1 by a single point

Second is Gerd Eiermann’s KH+P Odin II, while Thomas Sparrer’S KH+P Nosy Be won the last race to move up to third in class.

Bareboat 2 has a new leader after with Jakob Oetiker’s Dufour 520 KH+P Botero winning both races. Peter Zauner’s Dufour 500 Tintoret drops to second in class. Stuart Walton’s No Worries (Wild Irish Rose III) moves up to third.

Bareboat 3 also has a new leader, Hans Steidle’s KH+P Barbuda scored a 1-2 to move to the top of the class. Herbert Munzel’s KH+P Curacao moves up to second place, having scored a 2-5. Canon and Harvey’s KH&S Contractors was disqualified in the first race, but came back to win the final race to finish the day third in class.

Racing at Antigua Sailing Week continues on Tuesday 30 April with Reggae in the Park Race Day 3.

