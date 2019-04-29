Heaven-sent conditions for English Harbour Rum Race day 1

Heaven-sent conditions for English Harbour Rum Race Day, with the six CSA racing classes on the Windward Course enjoying some epic downwind legs straight off the front of the brochure!

Ker 46 Lady Mariposa won Sunday’s race in CSA 2. British Lombard 46 Pata Negra, skippered by Adrian Fisk was second, and Vittorio Biscarini’s Italian Mylius 15E25 Ars Una was third.

Sir Peter Harrison’s Farr 115 Sojana, holder of the Lord Nelson Trophy, started their campaign with a win in CSA 1. Fully powered-up, the British supermaxi completed the 20-nautical mile course in under two hours.

TP52 Zingara (Conviction) with Canadian Richard Reid at the helm, was second. Lithuanian Volvo 65 Ambersail, skippered by Simonas Steponavicius was third.



In CSA 3, Ondeck Antigua’s Farr 65 Spirit of Juno, skippered by Arran Chapman won the day’s race and celebrated loud and proud at the English Harbour Rum Race Day prize giving!

Adrian Lee’s Irish Swan 60 Lee Overlay Partners II was just 20 seconds behind Spirit of Juno after over two hours of racing. Mark Jagger’s British Bordeaux 60 Theia of London, skippered by James Richman was third.

In CSA 4, British Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster won the hotly contested race by just 16 seconds on corrected time from Pamala Baldwin’s Antiguan J/122 Liquid.

Diego Aguirre’s J/122 Team Inka from Peru, was third by just 18 seconds from the Canadian Reflex 38 Touch2Play Racing, skippered by Rob Butler.

Sir Richard Matthews’ newly acquired ST37 Holding Pattern took the race win in CSA 5 by just over two minutes from Jonty and Vicki Layfield’s Antiguan J/11s Sleeper. British First 40 Optimus Prime, skippered by Martyn Oldroyd was third by just 14 seconds from Rocket Dog II, skippered by Jon Tyrrell.

CSA 6 produced the closest race of the day, with Jules Mitchell’s young Antiguan team racing 1720 NSA Spirit to victory by just 7 seconds from Raymond Magras and Patrick Bernier’s St.Barths’ team racing Dufour 34 Speedy Nemo.

Full Results for the English Harbour Rum Race Day 1 available here.

Racing continues at Antigua Sailing Week on Monday 29 April with Fever-Tree Race Day 2.