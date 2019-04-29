GB team for Youth Sailing World Championships announced

Fourteen of the country’s most promising young sailors have been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2019 Youth Sailing World Championships.
The talented youngsters, all aged 18 or under, will represent the British Youth Sailing Team in nine classes at the prestigious regatta being held in Gydnia, Poland, from 13-20 July this year.
The sailors gained selection to the team for their performances in the 29er, 420, Nacra 15, Laser Radial and RS:X windsurfer at the recent RYA Youth National Championships and RS:X European Championships.
British Youth Sailing Team for Youth Sailing Worlds:
420
Girls: Eleanor Keers (17 – Itchenor Sailing Club) and Faye Chatterton (15 – Waldringfield Sailing Club)
Boys: Haydn Sewell (16) and Will Heathcote (16) – West Kirby Sailing Club
29er
Girls: Freya Black (17) and Millie Aldridge (18) – HISC/Parkstone Sailing Club
Boys: Ewan Wilson (15 – Wormit Boating Club) and Finley Armstrong (17 – Royal Torbay Yacht Club)
Laser Radial
Girls: Matilda Nicholls (17) – ASWC Portland/Aldeburgh Yacht Club
Boys: James Foster (16) – Poole Yacht Club
RS:X
Girls: Mollie Densley-Robins (18) – WPNSA
Boys: Finn Hawkins (16) – Porthpean Sailing Club
Nacra 15
Theo Williams (18) and Jasmine Williams (15) – Restronguet Sailing Club.