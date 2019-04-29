French Olympic Sailing Week – Day 1

First day of racing for the Olympic classes at the French Olympic Sailing Week in Hyères. In this case the Olympic classes refered to are the Lasar, Radial and the two RS:X classes.

After three races for the women’s RS:X and with the first discard already taken, Peina Chen of China has a two point lead over Charline Picon of France.

In third place with seven points is Britain’s Bryony Shaw. Emma Wilson is ninth with 17 points and Saskia Sills is 20th with 34 points.

In the Men’s RS:X China’s Mengfan Gao won two races to lead with two points and just one point ahead of Mattia Camboni of Italy who won the other race. In third place is Radoslaw Furmanski of Poland.

Kieren Holmes-Martin in tenth place is best placed British competitor with 13 points. Dan Wilson is in 14th place and Tom Squires is 17th.

In the men’s Laser event the 69 strong fleet is racing in two flights.

After two races Sam Meech of New Zealand, who won both his flight races, has a five point lead ahead of Australia’s Tom Burton. In third place is another Aussie, Matt Wearn with Alexander Finn in fourth place.

Britain’s Michael Becket is in seventh place, Lorenzo Chiavarni tenth and Elliot Hanson is 11th.

Nick Thompson is in 24th place after 11 and 14 place finishes.

Not a good start for the British competitors in the women’s Radial event, where Alison Young is the best placed after two races, in 32nd place after 30 and 29 scores.

Overall Radial leader is Maria Erdi (1,4) of Hungary tied on five points with Caroline Rosma (3,2) of Norway. Australia’s Jacinta Ainsworth (9,3) is in third place.

The other race winner was Paige Railey of the USA, but she is down in 23rd after a UFD penalty in the first race.

RS:X Men – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (48 entries)

1st CHN 10 GAO Mengfan (CHNMG3) 1 21 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ITA 88 CAMBONI Mattia (ITAMC141) 2 1 3 – – 3 pts

3rd POL 28 FURMANSKI Radoslaw (POLRF1) 3 3 9 – – 6 pts

4th CHN 12 YE Bing (CHNBY1) 4 14 4 – – 8 pts

5th FRA 3 GOYARD Thomas (FRATG15) 9 2 11 – – 11 pts

6th CHN 25 LI Tao (CHNTL2) 5 11 6 – – 11 pts

7th ITA 78 EVANGELISTI Matteo (ITAME6) 10 12 2 – – 12 pts

8th POL 82 MYSZKA Piotr (PMPOL3) 6 6 33 – – 12 pts

9th SUI 36 SANZ LANZ Mateo (SUIMS27) 11 8 5 – – 13 pts

10th GBR 926 HOLMES-MARTIN Kieran (GBRKM47) 8 5 23 – – 13 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (30 entries)

1st CHN 81 CHEN Peina 6 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA 4 PICON Charline 4 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 94 SHAW Bryony 2 9 5 – – 7 pts

4th CHN 7 LU Yunxiu 3 4 4 – – 7 pts

5th ISR 32 SPYCHAKOV Katy 9 3 6 – – 9 pts

6th ITA 157 MAGGETTI Marta 8 5 8 – – 13 pts

7th ISR 7 MORRIS Maya 7 6 UFD – – 13 pts

8th CHN 19 SHI Hongmei 15 13 3 – – 16 pts

9th GBR 7 WILSON Emma 10 8 9 – – 17 pts

10th ISR 19 DRIHAN Noy 1 17 20 – – 18 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 2 races (69 entries)

1st NZL 216175 MEECH Sam 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS 199012 BURTON Tom 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd AUS 199015 WEARN Matthew 7 1 – – 8 pts

4th AUS 214418 FINN Alexander 6 4 – – 10 pts

5th AUS 215612 ELLIOTT Luke 3 8 – – 11 pts

6th SUI 210211 MERCERON Eliot 5 6 – – 11 pts

7th GBR 210139 BECKETT Michael 8 5 – – 13 pts

8th NED 212650 BOS Duko 6 7 – – 13 pts

9th SLO 214148 ZELKO Zan Luka 2 14 – – 16 pts

10th GBR 216159 CHIAVARINI Lorenzo 12 4 – – 16 pts

11th GBR 215685 HANSON Elliot 7 10 – – 17 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 2 races (50 entries)

1st HUN 211551 ERDI Maria 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd NOR 212551 ROSMO Caroline 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd AUS 208336 AINSWORTH Jacinta 9 3 – – 12 pts

4th TUR 215399 GUZEL Ecem 4 15 – – 19 pts

5th ARG 213977 FALASCA Lucia 14 5 – – 19 pts

6th FIN 212072 TENKANEN Tuula 17 6 – – 23 pts

7th FRA 174701 CERVERA Louise 16 7 – – 23 pts

8th BEL 211553 CARLIER Maité 7 18 – – 25 pts

9th BEL 211552 PLASSCHAERT Emma 5 22 – – 27 pts

10th POL 211313 KWASNA Magdalena 6 24 – – 30 pts

Full results available here

