Latest World Rankings highlight GBR Olympic sailing event weakness

In the latest World Sailing Rankings released after the Princesa Sofia and Hempel World Cup Genoa events, only two British teams made the top three in the ten Olympic classes.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell keep their No.1 ranking in the 49er, and Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface rank 2nd in the Nacra17 class.

Just outside the podium rankings are:

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4th in the 470, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 4th in the 49er, Charlotte Dobson and Saslia Tidey 4th in the 49erFX, and John Gimson and Anna Burnet 4th in the Nacra 17 class.

With the focus on selection for Tokyo 2020 the rankings give some indication of the overall standings of the competitors, but it has to be considered that some potential Olympic competitors have only returned to their event this year, so will still be lacking recent ranking points.

This is the situation with Giles Scott in the Finn who languishes down in 38th with three British Sailing Team members ranked above him.

With eight relevant European Championships taking place over the next month, performance at those events is likely to weigh more with the RYA Olympic Selection Committee, who are tasked with deciding who represents the British Sailing Team at the Olympic Games.

There is also one more World Cup event (2 – 9 June, Marseille, France) before the dead-line for entry (15 June) to the final Tokyo Test Event in August.

Only one entry per nation, per event is alllowed and previous test events one year out from the Olympic Games have provided a guide into who the Olympic champions will be. No fewer than 17 test event medallists in London and 16 in Rio went on to claim an Olympic medal.

World Sailing Rankings for 24 April 2019

470 Men – 1st Matt Belcher and will Ryan AUS

22nd – Luke Patience and Chris Grube (+1) GBR

27th martin Wrigley and James Tayor (-1) GBR

470 Women – 1st Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka JPN

4th Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre GBR

19th Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter GBR

49er Men – 1st Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell GBR

4th James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (-2) GBR

28th Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas (+1) GBR

49erFX Women – 1st Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze BRA

4th Charlotte Dobson and Saslia Tidey GBR

7th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth GBR

Laser Men – 1st Sam Meech NZL

7th Elliott Hanson GBR

9th Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR

10th Nick Thompson GBR

Radial Women – 1st Marit Bouwmeester NED

16th Alison Young GBR

20th Georgina Povall GBR

27th Hannah Snellgrove GBR

Finn Men – 1st Nicholas Heiner NED

7th Ed Wright GBR

15th Ben Cornish GBR

22nd Henery Wetherell GBR

38th Giles Scott (2 less events) GBR

Nacra 17 Mixed – 1st Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA

2nd Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface GBR

4th John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR

17th Chris Rashley and Laura Giovannetti GBR

RS:X Men – 1st Pierra Le Coq FRA

10th Kieron Holmes-Martin GBR

20th Tom Squires GBR

31st Sam Sills GBR

RS:X Women – 1st Peinna Chen CHN

7th Emma Wilson GBR

14th Bryony Shaw GBR

36th Saskia Sills GBR

