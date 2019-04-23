French Olympic Week gets the short straw

French Olympic Week starts in Hyeres this Saturday, 27 April through 4 May, but due to a clash of important individual class events, will see only four Olympic classes attending.

After some event cancellations the Olympic classes will now only comprise the Laser, Radial, men and women’s RS:X and a few Nacra17. The Finn, 470, 49er and 49erFX and majority of Nacra 17 teams will not take part.

The 470 are going straight for their Europeans in San Remo, Italy which start on the 9 May, and the Finn also have their Europeans starting on the 9 May in Marsala, Sicily.

While the Nacra 17 will be a very small entry (6ish) in Hyeres, with everyone heading to Weymouth, UK, where the Nacra, 49er and FX have their Europeans kicking off on the 11 May.

All of these championship events will be critical for the crews competing for Olympic selection, non-less than the British Sailing Team members.

The critical cut-off date for the Brits is the registration date for the final Tokyo 2020 test event, 17 – 22 August 2019.

The British selectors have to decide the entries for the test event (one per class) by the 15 June, so really the only other event before then is the 2019 World Cup Final in Marseille, France, from 2 to 9 June.

There will be good fleets in Hyeres of RS:X, who have recently completed their Europeans, and for the Laser and Radial who will use it as a warm-up for their Europeans in Porto, Portugal, starting 18 May.

Interestingly, the classes racing at Hyeres are the the ones that will be giving the British selectors the most problems, so its just as well that they get the chance to see how they perform here.

British competitors at Hyeres

RSX Men – Sam Sills, Dan Wilson, Kieran Holmes-Martin

RSX Women – Bryony Shaw, Emma Wilson, Saskia Sills

Laser – Dan Whiteley, Sam Whaley, Cammeron Tweedle, Ben Flower, Elliot Hanson, Jack Cookson, Lorenzo Chiavarini, Jack Wetherell, Nick Thompson.

Laser Radial – Hannah Snellgrove, Alison Young, Hannah Snellgrove.

