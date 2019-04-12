RS:X European Gold Medal Fleets Decided

Only two British Sailing Team competitors made the cut-off for the RS:X European Championship medal races, not a great result but probably a fair reflection of the present strength of the British RS:X squad.
In the women’s Open Championship, Emma Wilson put herself into fourth place overall and the chance of a European title podium finish after a final day 5, 1, 8 scoreline. Bryony Shaw dropped to 17th overall.
While in the men’s Youth event Finn Hawkins managed to hang on to tenth place, and a medal race place.
Overall Kiran Badloe and Dorian van Rijsselberge of Holland take the top two spots in the men’s Open Championship, with Thomas Goyard of France in third place.
Louis Giard of France and Byron Kokkalanis of Greece are also medal contenders.
In the women’s Open Championship Yunxiu Lu of China has a 7 point lead from Charline Picon of France, with Holland’s Lilian De Geus only two points back and in contention for the European title.
Emma Wilson is three points off the two European competitors and only five points off the European title, and she also leads the U21 section.
In the women’s Youth championship Heloise Macquaert of France now leads by 2 points from Naama Gazit of Israel, and in the men Fabien Pianazza of France leads by 3 points from Nicolo Renna of Italy.
Provisional leading positions after Friday racing:
RS:X Women – European Championship Gold Medal fleet (75 entries)
1st CHN 7 Yunxiu LU – – 28 pts
2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 35.2 pts
3rd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 37 pts
4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 40 pts
5th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 53 pts
6th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 72 pts
7th CHN 3 Yue TAN – – 76 pts
8th CHN 81 Peina CHEN – – 77 pts
9th ISR 19 Noy DRIHAN – – 82 pts
10th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 82 pts
RS:X Men – European Championship Gold Medal fleet (104 entries)
1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 34 pts
2nd NED 8 Dorian VAN RIJSSELBERGE – – 47 pts
3rd FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 58 pts
4th FRA 1 Louis GIARD – – 60 pts
5th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 60 pts
6th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 77 pts
7th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 80 pts
8th FRA 77 Le Coq PIERRE – – 85 pts
9th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE – – 98 pts
10th CHN 1 Kun BI – – 106 pts
RS:X Youth Men – European Championship Gold Medal fleet (110 entries)
1st FRA 312 Fabien PIANAZZA – – 21 pts
2nd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 24 pts
3rd ISR 30 Vardimon TOMER – – 27 pts
4th FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN – – 28 pts
5th GRE 80 Leonidas TSORTANIDIS – – 57 pts
6th ISR 46 Liam SEGEV – – 59 pts
7th ISR 218 Roi HILLEL – – 62 pts
8th GRE 1 Alexandros KALPOGIANNAKIS – – 73 pts
9th ISR 930 Daniel BASIK TASHTASH – – 89 pts
10th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 94 pts
RS:X Youth Women – European Championship Gold Medal fleet (42 entries)
1st FRA 946 HeloiSe MACQUAERT – – 35 pts
2nd ISR 83 Naama GAZIT – – 37 pts
3rd ISR 44 Linoy GEVA – – 48 pts
4th CYP 1 Natasa LAPPA – – 48 pts
5th FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 59 pts
6th ISR 23 Maya NADLER – – 60 pts
7th ISR 908 Naama GREENBERG – – 68 pts
8th ISR 34 Maya ASHKENAZI – – 90 pts
9th FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA – – 92.8 pts
10th ISR 21 Sharon KANTOR – – 95 pts