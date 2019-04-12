RS:X European Gold Medal Fleets Decided

Only two British Sailing Team competitors made the cut-off for the RS:X European Championship medal races, not a great result but probably a fair reflection of the present strength of the British RS:X squad.

In the women’s Open Championship, Emma Wilson put herself into fourth place overall and the chance of a European title podium finish after a final day 5, 1, 8 scoreline. Bryony Shaw dropped to 17th overall.

While in the men’s Youth event Finn Hawkins managed to hang on to tenth place, and a medal race place.

Overall Kiran Badloe and Dorian van Rijsselberge of Holland take the top two spots in the men’s Open Championship, with Thomas Goyard of France in third place.

Louis Giard of France and Byron Kokkalanis of Greece are also medal contenders.

In the women’s Open Championship Yunxiu Lu of China has a 7 point lead from Charline Picon of France, with Holland’s Lilian De Geus only two points back and in contention for the European title.

Emma Wilson is three points off the two European competitors and only five points off the European title, and she also leads the U21 section.

In the women’s Youth championship Heloise Macquaert of France now leads by 2 points from Naama Gazit of Israel, and in the men Fabien Pianazza of France leads by 3 points from Nicolo Renna of Italy.

Provisional leading positions after Friday racing:

RS:X Women – European Championship Gold Medal fleet (75 entries)

1st CHN 7 Yunxiu LU – – 28 pts

2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 35.2 pts

3rd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 37 pts

4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 40 pts

5th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 53 pts

6th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 72 pts

7th CHN 3 Yue TAN – – 76 pts

8th CHN 81 Peina CHEN – – 77 pts

9th ISR 19 Noy DRIHAN – – 82 pts

10th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 82 pts

RS:X Men – European Championship Gold Medal fleet (104 entries)

1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 34 pts

2nd NED 8 Dorian VAN RIJSSELBERGE – – 47 pts

3rd FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 58 pts

4th FRA 1 Louis GIARD – – 60 pts

5th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 60 pts

6th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 77 pts

7th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 80 pts

8th FRA 77 Le Coq PIERRE – – 85 pts

9th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE – – 98 pts

10th CHN 1 Kun BI – – 106 pts

RS:X Youth Men – European Championship Gold Medal fleet (110 entries)

1st FRA 312 Fabien PIANAZZA – – 21 pts

2nd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 24 pts

3rd ISR 30 Vardimon TOMER – – 27 pts

4th FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN – – 28 pts

5th GRE 80 Leonidas TSORTANIDIS – – 57 pts

6th ISR 46 Liam SEGEV – – 59 pts

7th ISR 218 Roi HILLEL – – 62 pts

8th GRE 1 Alexandros KALPOGIANNAKIS – – 73 pts

9th ISR 930 Daniel BASIK TASHTASH – – 89 pts

10th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 94 pts

RS:X Youth Women – European Championship Gold Medal fleet (42 entries)

1st FRA 946 HeloiSe MACQUAERT – – 35 pts

2nd ISR 83 Naama GAZIT – – 37 pts

3rd ISR 44 Linoy GEVA – – 48 pts

4th CYP 1 Natasa LAPPA – – 48 pts

5th FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 59 pts

6th ISR 23 Maya NADLER – – 60 pts

7th ISR 908 Naama GREENBERG – – 68 pts

8th ISR 34 Maya ASHKENAZI – – 90 pts

9th FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA – – 92.8 pts

10th ISR 21 Sharon KANTOR – – 95 pts

