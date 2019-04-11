RS:X European Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of the RS:X European Championships taking place at the on Mallorca and the action turns to gold and silver fleets.

In the women’s championship three gold fleet races were completed, and China’s Yunxiu Lu takes a five point lead ahead of Maja Dziarnowska of Poland. Overnight leader Charline Picon of France struggled and drops to third overall.

Noy Drihan of Israel won the first race, Britain’s Emma Wilson the second but then spoiled her scoreline with a discard 21 in the final race, and Dziarnowska took the final race win.

Bryony Shaw had a tough day and drops to 13th overall, with Saskia Sills also down the fleet but making a couple of places to finish 27th overall.

In the silver fleet Alysia Gibson picked up a win to sit in second overall behind Holland’s Sara Wennekes.

In the men, leader Louis Giard of France now has a 7 point lead ahead of Kiran Badloe and Dorian van Rijsselberge of Holland.

Britain’s Tom Squires slips back to 14th and Kieran Holmes-Martin is in 18th place. Andy Brown is 22nd.

In the men’s Youth events with three gold fleet races completed, Fabien Pianazza of France takes a one point lead ahead of Italy’s Nicolo Renna, with Vardimon Tomer of Israel dropping to third place.

In the women’s Youth event Naama Gazit of Israel takes a one point lead after three more races, she is one point ahead of Natasa Lappa, Linoy Geva and HeloiSe Macquaert who are tied on 37 points.

Best placed British youth competitors are, Finn Hawkins in 10th in the men and Mollie Densley-Robins 17th in the women.

Friday is the last chance to make the top ten who will contest the Meadl races to decide the European RS:X Champions.

RS:X Women – European Championship after 3 gold fleet races (75 entries)

1st CHN 7 Yunxiu LU 4 3 2 – – 24 pts

2nd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 2 6 1 – – 29 pts

3rd FRA 4 Charline PICON -18 11 8 – – 32 pts

4th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS 7 4 4 – – 36 pts

5th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV 10 2 7 – – 37 pts

6th ISR 19 Noy DRIHAN 1 21 3 – – 37 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 3 1 -21 – – 41 pts

8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 15 7 -22 – – 47 pts

9th CHN 3 Yue TAN 9 8 19 – – 50 pts

10th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON -29 10 14 – – 63 pts

11th RUS 1 Stefania ELFUTINA -24 17 12 – – 65 pts

12th CHN 81 Peina CHEN -27 20 11 – – 71 pts

13th GBR 94 Bryony SHAW 16 25 -28 – – 71 pts

14th ITA 46 Flavia TARTAGLINI 22 -23 9 – – 75 pts

15th HKG 5 Hei Man CHAN -26 16 5 – – 82 pts

RS:X Men – European Championship after 2 gold fleet aces (104 entries)

1st FRA 1 Louis GIARD 4 1 – – 16 pts

2nd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 1 3 – – 23 pts

3rd NED 8 Dorian VAN RIJSSELBERGE 2 5 – – 30 pts

4th FRA 77 Le Coq PIERRE 10 9 – – 35 pts

5th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS 6 2 – – 37 pts

6th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 3 12 – – 41 pts

7th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE 11 4 – – 43 pts

8th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 12 8 – – 43 pts

9th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 7 -50 – – 46 pts

10th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI -42 11 – – 51 pts

11th CHN 1 Kun BI -39 7 – – 54 pts

12th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 14 6 – – 55 pts

13th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI -30 13 – – 57 pts

14th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 21 14 – – 63 pts

15th CHN 25 Tao LI 19 UFD 67 pts

16th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 16 -26 72 pts

17th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH 9 -43 72 pts

18th GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 18 -45 76 pts

19th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY -34 22 78 pts

20th KOR 71 Tae Hoon LEE 8 -37 80 pts

RS:X Youth Men – European Championship after 3 gold fleet races (110 entries)

1st FRA 312 Fabien PIANAZZA 2 3 2 – – 18 pts

2nd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA 1 1 1 – – 19 pts

3rd ISR 30 Vardimon TOMER 3 4 3 – – 20 pts

4th FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN 5 2 5 – – 23 pts

5th ISR 930 Daniel BASIK TASHTASH -21 7 6 – – 32 pts

6th ISR 46 Liam SEGEV -12 10 12 – – 37 pts

7th ISR 218 Roi HILLEL 8 16 -43 – – 42 pts

8th GRE 1 Alexandros KALPOGIANNAKIS -18 5 4 – – 44 pts

9th GRE 80 Leonidas TSORTANIDIS 6 -18 13 – – 56 pts

10th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 10 -12 9 – – 61 pts

RS:X Youth Women – European Championship after 3 more races (42 entries)

1st ISR 83 Naama GAZIT 3 5 2 – – 36 pts

2nd CYP 1 Natasa LAPPA 2 2 12 – – 37 pts

3rd ISR 44 Linoy GEVA 1 4 6 – – 37 pts

4th FRA 946 HeloiSe MACQUAERT 6 1 1 – – 37 pts

5th FRA 31 Lola SORIN 8 6 4 – – 46 pts

6th ISR 23 Maya NADLER 5 8 -20 – – 54 pts

7th ISR 908 Naama GREENBERG 10 7 3 – – 56 pts

8th ISR 34 Maya ASHKENAZI 7 3 10 – – 66 pts

9th ISR 82 Neeve ROBINSON 9 9 9 – – 71 pts

10th FRA 80 Elisa JARIEL 13 16 5 – – 95 pts

Full results available here