In the shed something stirred . . .

Nobody has broken cover with their AC75 yet but in a shed in Old Portsmouth something stirred . . .

The date for the first legal launch of an AC75 is well past, but with half of the potential America’s Cup teams struggling to raise the cash to get to the start line, no one seems eager to be the first to show their hand.

While Sir Ben and his crew enjoy the sun at the Costa Calida winter training camp . . . back in a cold and damp Old Portsmouth something stirs.

Is this cradle the shape of things to come?

INEOS T5 on the Tow with flypast by Spanish Eagle Patrol aerobatic team based at nearby San Javier Air Base