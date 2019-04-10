RS:X European Championships – Day 2

Day 2 of the RS:X European Championships taking place at the Club Nautic Arenal, Mallorca, and results available so far only cover the senior Men and the two Youth events.

In the men, the leader after two more races is Louis Giard (3,5) of France, with Le Coq Pierre (3,6) in second and third Kiran Badloe (1,4) of Holland.

Also moving into contention is double Olympic champion Dorian van Rijsselberge (12,3) now in 6th place.

Britain’s Tom Squires (5,16) is up into 12th and Kieran Holmes-Martin scored a couple of second places to jump into 14th place. Andy Brown (10,7) is 20th.

In the Youth events with three more races completed, Vardimon Tomer (3,4,7) of Israel retains his lead in the men and Natasa Lappa of Cyprus (13,4,4) is new leader in the women.

Best placed British youth competitors are, Finn Hawkins in 10th in the men and Mollie Densley-Robins 27th in the women.

RS:X Men – European Championship after 5 races (104 entries)

1st FRA 1 Louis GIARD 1 -21 2 3 5 – – 11 pts

2nd FRA 77 Le Coq PIERRE -10 4 3 3 6 – – 16 pts

3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 11 -12 3 1 4 – – 19 pts

4th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 1 1 5 14 -19 – – 21 pts

5th CHN 1 Kun BI 3 15 2 -25 2 – – 22 pts

6th NED 8 Dorian VAN RIJSSELBERGE 8 11 1 -12 3 – – 23 pts

7th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 4 -16 12 6 1 – – 23 pts

8th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 2 3 6 -21 12 – – 23 pts

9th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 9 -26 1 5 8 – – 23 pts

10th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 3 -23 4 1 18 – – 26 pts

11th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE -22 2 9 2 15 – – 28 pts

12th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 2 -33 5 5 16 – – 28 pts

13th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS 6 9 7 -17 7 – – 29 pts

14th GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN -27 8 19 2 2 – – 31 pts

15th CHN 25 Tao LI 7 7 -15 9 10 – – 33 pts

16th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY 6 5 13 11 -21 – – 35 pts

17th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 4 -25 16 6 9 – – 35 pts

18th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH -27 1 21 4 10 – – 36 pts

19th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI 13 -30 11 13 1 – – 38 pts

20th GBR 360 Andy BROWN 5 -27 17 10 7 – – 39 pts

RS:X Youth Men – European Championship after 6 races (110 entries)

1st ISR 30 Vardimon TOMER 1 1 1 3 4 -7 10 pts

2nd ISR 46 Liam SEGEV 3 2 2 -4 3 1 11 pts

3rd FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN 4 1 -6 2 3 1 11 pts

4th FRA 312 Fabien PIANAZZA 2 2 4 2 1 -6 11 pts

5th ISR 930 Daniel BASIK TASHTASH -6 4 3 1 2 3 13 pts

6th ISR 218 Roi HILLEL 3 -7 2 1 6 2 14 pts

7th ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA 1 DSQ 7 4 1 3 16 pts

8th GRE 1 Alexandros KALPOGIANNAKIS 10 3 1 5 4 -12 23 pts

9th GRE 80 Leonidas TSORTANIDIS 4 5 5 -9 5 9 28 pts

10th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 6 6 -8 6 8 8 34 pts

RS:X Youth Women – European Championship after 6 races (42 entries)

1st CYP 1 Natasa LAPPA 4 4 5 -13 4 4 – – 21 pts

2nd FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA 9 3 -12 6 3 3 – – 24 pts

3rd ISR 23 Maya NADLER 5 1 -16 2 7 10 – – 25 pts

4th ISR 83 Naama GAZIT 1 8 3 7 -10 7 – – 26 pts

5th ISR 44 Linoy GEVA 2 7 8 1 8 -15 – – 26 pts

6th FRA 31 Lola SORIN 12 2 4 -15 5 5 – – 28 pts

7th FRA 946 HeloiSe MACQUAERT 6 5 1 -35 11 6 – – 29 pts

8th ISR 908 Naama GREENBERG -24 10 20 3 1 2 – – 36 pts

9th ISR 82 Neeve ROBINSON 7 11 2 12 12 -17 – – 44 pts

10th ISR 34 Maya ASHKENAZI 3 6 6 -33 18 13 – – 46 pts

