RS:X European Championships – Day 2

Day 2 of the RS:X European Championships taking place at the Club Nautic Arenal, Mallorca, and results available so far only cover the senior Men and the two Youth events.
In the men, the leader after two more races is Louis Giard (3,5) of France, with Le Coq Pierre (3,6) in second and third Kiran Badloe (1,4) of Holland.
Also moving into contention is double Olympic champion Dorian van Rijsselberge (12,3) now in 6th place.
Britain’s Tom Squires (5,16) is up into 12th and Kieran Holmes-Martin scored a couple of second places to jump into 14th place. Andy Brown (10,7) is 20th.
In the Youth events with three more races completed, Vardimon Tomer (3,4,7) of Israel retains his lead in the men and Natasa Lappa of Cyprus (13,4,4) is new leader in the women.
Best placed British youth competitors are, Finn Hawkins in 10th in the men and Mollie Densley-Robins 27th in the women.
RS:X Men – European Championship after 5 races (104 entries)
1st FRA 1 Louis GIARD 1 -21 2 3 5 – – 11 pts
2nd FRA 77 Le Coq PIERRE -10 4 3 3 6 – – 16 pts
3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 11 -12 3 1 4 – – 19 pts
4th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 1 1 5 14 -19 – – 21 pts
5th CHN 1 Kun BI 3 15 2 -25 2 – – 22 pts
6th NED 8 Dorian VAN RIJSSELBERGE 8 11 1 -12 3 – – 23 pts
7th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 4 -16 12 6 1 – – 23 pts
8th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 2 3 6 -21 12 – – 23 pts
9th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 9 -26 1 5 8 – – 23 pts
10th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 3 -23 4 1 18 – – 26 pts
11th ESP 7 Ivan PASTOR LAFUENTE -22 2 9 2 15 – – 28 pts
12th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 2 -33 5 5 16 – – 28 pts
13th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS 6 9 7 -17 7 – – 29 pts
14th GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN -27 8 19 2 2 – – 31 pts
15th CHN 25 Tao LI 7 7 -15 9 10 – – 33 pts
16th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY 6 5 13 11 -21 – – 35 pts
17th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 4 -25 16 6 9 – – 35 pts
18th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH -27 1 21 4 10 – – 36 pts
19th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI 13 -30 11 13 1 – – 38 pts
20th GBR 360 Andy BROWN 5 -27 17 10 7 – – 39 pts
RS:X Youth Men – European Championship after 6 races (110 entries)
1st ISR 30 Vardimon TOMER 1 1 1 3 4 -7 10 pts
2nd ISR 46 Liam SEGEV 3 2 2 -4 3 1 11 pts
3rd FRA 16 Yun POULIQUEN 4 1 -6 2 3 1 11 pts
4th FRA 312 Fabien PIANAZZA 2 2 4 2 1 -6 11 pts
5th ISR 930 Daniel BASIK TASHTASH -6 4 3 1 2 3 13 pts
6th ISR 218 Roi HILLEL 3 -7 2 1 6 2 14 pts
7th ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA 1 DSQ 7 4 1 3 16 pts
8th GRE 1 Alexandros KALPOGIANNAKIS 10 3 1 5 4 -12 23 pts
9th GRE 80 Leonidas TSORTANIDIS 4 5 5 -9 5 9 28 pts
10th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 6 6 -8 6 8 8 34 pts
RS:X Youth Women – European Championship after 6 races (42 entries)
1st CYP 1 Natasa LAPPA 4 4 5 -13 4 4 – – 21 pts
2nd FRA 712 Manon PIANAZZA 9 3 -12 6 3 3 – – 24 pts
3rd ISR 23 Maya NADLER 5 1 -16 2 7 10 – – 25 pts
4th ISR 83 Naama GAZIT 1 8 3 7 -10 7 – – 26 pts
5th ISR 44 Linoy GEVA 2 7 8 1 8 -15 – – 26 pts
6th FRA 31 Lola SORIN 12 2 4 -15 5 5 – – 28 pts
7th FRA 946 HeloiSe MACQUAERT 6 5 1 -35 11 6 – – 29 pts
8th ISR 908 Naama GREENBERG -24 10 20 3 1 2 – – 36 pts
9th ISR 82 Neeve ROBINSON 7 11 2 12 12 -17 – – 44 pts
10th ISR 34 Maya ASHKENAZI 3 6 6 -33 18 13 – – 46 pts