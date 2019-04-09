K6 at Oxford SC Open Meeting

Winners of the the only inland event the K6 class have in their calendar were Harry and George Barker and Miles Roebuck.

The Oxford SC trio were only once out of the leading three in the six races, to take a three point victory over Stone SC’s Mike Trueman and Martin Gibson, who despite winning three races had to settle for second.

K6 Open Meeting at Oxford SC – Final after 6 races

1st 105 Harry Barker and George Barker, Miles Roebuck Oxford – – 11 pts

2nd 222 Neil Fulcher and Luka Crispin Stone – – 14 pts

3rd 172 Mike Trueman and Martin Gibson Oxford – – 16 pts

4th 142 Dave Hall and Laura Mold Blackwater – – 19 pts

5th 166 Fraser Elms and Georgie Smith Hayling Island – – 21 pts

6th 122 John Tabor and Dan Robins Oxford – – 26 pts

7th 189 Tim Williams and Rob Gutteridge Oxford – – 30 pts

8th 164 Julian Cook and Caroline Aisher, Hugo Royal Torbay – – 37 pts

9th 216 Peter Kirkby and Jasper Kirkby Queen Mary – – 40 pts

10th 124 Paul Owen and Amy Owen, Ollie Owen Oxford – – 45 pts

11th 109 John Adcroft and Steve Dewberry Aldeburgh – – 51 pts

12th 10 Richard Addison and James Bennett Queen Mary – – 55 pts