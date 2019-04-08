Windsurfers to Windfoil at the Medemblik Regatta

Medemblik Regatta is to introduce Windfoil surfing as part of the 2019 Olympic classes regatta.

Foiling is the new revolution in windsurfing. Reaching higher speeds on the board without needing a lot of wind. Windfoil surfing is possible with a wind speed starting from 8 to 10 knots, you only need enough wind to pull you up on the foil.

Foiling is a new racing format in windsurfing, it could even be the future of Olympic windsurfing.

At the Medemblik Regatta racing in this class takes place from Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 May, scheduled after the RS:X races, this way the surfers in this class can also enter in the foil class.

In the Netherlands there’s a growing fleet of windfoil surfers, for them this is a great opportunity to compete in an international fleet in Medemblik.

Aaron McIntosh, coach of the Dutch RS:X team with Dorian van Rijsselberge and Kiran Badloe, is excited to add foiling next to RS:X surfing. “For the RS:X surfers also competing in the foiling competition, it means more racing. This is a good period for us to organize this, we want to showcase wind foiling.”

At the Medemblik Regatta they expect 20 to 30+ competitors. The format is set to be close to shore, the races are fast and dynamic.

Online registration for Windfoil surfing is open for men and women at the Medemblik Regatta website.