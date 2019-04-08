Merlin Rocket Craftinsure Open at Midland SC

Mike and Jane Calvert were victors at the Merlin Rocket Craftinsure Silver Tiller open at Midland Sailing Club.

The Calverts (-2,1,2) finished tied on points with Matt Biggs and Beka Jones (1,2,-3) after three races, taking the open with a second place finish ahead of Biggs and Jones in the final race.

The Silver Fleet was won by Veteran Richard Dee and Nancy Gudgeon from Midland who made 5th overall, and Matt Smith and Jared Lewis (also from Midland) took the Bronze Fleet win.

28 Merlin Rockets gathered at Midland SC in Edgbaston for the sixth Craftinsure Silver Tiller of the year.

The wind gods were not playing ‘full force’ with a light c.5 knots blowing left to right down the lake, and racing took place at a genteel pace with a break for a chicken and veg lunch to sustain the hungry crews.

Merlin Rocket Craftinsure – Silver Tiller No.6

1st 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert – – 3 pts

2nd 3801 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones – – 3 pts

3rd 3803 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby – – 5 pts

4th 3684 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby – – 6 pts

5th 3765 Richard Dee and Nancy Gudgeon – – 11 pts

6th 3673 Caroline Croft and Tom Lonsdale – – 11 pts

7th 3749 Colin Anderson and Sean Anderson – – 14 pts

8th 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey – – 16 pts

9th 3730 Paul Hollis and Paula Mason – – 17 pts

10th 3716 Stephen Leney and Gillian Leney – – 18 pts

11th 3702 Duncan Salmon and Harriet Salmon – – 19 pts

12th 3745 Paul Dean and Russell Hall – – 19 pts

13th 3700 Rob Kennaugh and Andrew Prosser – – 21 pts

14th 3442 Matt Smith and Jared Lewis – – 27 pts

15th 3727 Mark Stockbridge and Edward Atkins – – 27 pts

16th 3569 Ben Lulham and Sam Lulham – – 28 pts

17th 3705 Geoff Wright and Katie Wright – – 33 pts

18th 3794 Julian Harms and Helen Harms – – 34 pts

19th 3805 Mark Reddington and Howard Eeles – – 38 pts

20th 3762 Malcolm Hyams and Marina Gashinova – – 39 pts

Full results available here