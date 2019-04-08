Cumbley clean sweep at National Solo Spring Championship

Charlie Cumbley was the winner of the Solo class Spring Championship, held at Draycote Water SC over the weekend.

Cumbley took no prisoners on his way to another Spring championship victory, three back to back wins leaving Andy Davis in second, and Oliver Davenport third.

Chris Brown was 1st veteran, Dave Mitchell 1st Grand Master and John Webster 1st Septimus.

Solo Spring Championship – Final leaders after 3 races (46 entries) (

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley – – 2 pts

2nd 5787 Andy Davies – – 4 pts

3rd 5840 Oliver Davenport – – 6 pts

4th 5827 Ewan Birkin-Walls – – 9 pts

5th 5586 Ian Walters – – 10 pts

6th 4932 Mike Dray – – 13 pts

7th 5831 Richard Lovering – – 15 pts

8th 5808 Shane MacCarthy – – 16 pts

9th 5804 Steve Ede – – 16 pts

10th 5645 Ian Hopwood – – 17 pts

11th 5843 Chris Brown – – 18 pts

12th 5782 Nigel Davies – – 20 pts

13th 5658 Martin Honor – – 20 pts

14th 5685 Philip Barnes – – 22 pts

15th 5750 David Mitchell – – 23 pts

Full results available here