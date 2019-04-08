Cumbley clean sweep at National Solo Spring Championship

Charlie Cumbley was the winner of the Solo class Spring Championship, held at Draycote Water SC over the weekend.
Cumbley took no prisoners on his way to another Spring championship victory, three back to back wins leaving Andy Davis in second, and Oliver Davenport third.
Chris Brown was 1st veteran, Dave Mitchell 1st Grand Master and John Webster 1st Septimus.
Solo Spring Championship – Final leaders after 3 races (46 entries) (
1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley – – 2 pts
2nd 5787 Andy Davies – – 4 pts
3rd 5840 Oliver Davenport – – 6 pts
4th 5827 Ewan Birkin-Walls – – 9 pts
5th 5586 Ian Walters – – 10 pts
6th 4932 Mike Dray – – 13 pts
7th 5831 Richard Lovering – – 15 pts
8th 5808 Shane MacCarthy – – 16 pts
9th 5804 Steve Ede – – 16 pts
10th 5645 Ian Hopwood – – 17 pts
11th 5843 Chris Brown – – 18 pts
12th 5782 Nigel Davies – – 20 pts
13th 5658 Martin Honor – – 20 pts
14th 5685 Philip Barnes – – 22 pts
15th 5750 David Mitchell – – 23 pts