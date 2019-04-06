Melges 20 Worlds – New Leader

Robert Hughes sailing USA88 takes a three point lead after five races completed at the Melges 20 World Championship in Miami, USA.

Overnight leader Daniel Thielman and his team have won three of the five races so far, but one mid-fleet finish Friday was enough to knock them to second position.

Friday’s race wins went to Vladimir Prosikhin’s RUS 309, with Daniel Thielman’s USA 7676 taking two wins.



Melges 20 – World Championship after 5 races

1st USA 88 Robert Hughes 6 2 2 2 3 – – 15 pts

2nd USA 7676 Daniel Thielman 2 1 1 12 1 – – 17 pts

3rd RUS 898 Igor Rytov 3 4 6 3 4 – – 20 pts

4th USA 414 Robert Wilber 5 7 5 5 5 – – 27 pts

5th ITA 65 Alessandro Rombelli 16 5 3 4 2 – – 30 pts

6th USA 306 John Sommi 9 6 4 6 13 – – 38 pts

7th RUS 309 Vladimir Prosikhin 4 17 10 1 8 – – 40 pts

8th BRA 190 Cesar Gomes Neto 1 10 9 13 7 – – 40 pts

9th USA 250 Sam Barron-Fox 8 13 7 8 10 – – 46 pts

10th USA 14 Paul Reilly 10 3 14 16 11 – – 54 pts

11th ARG 1 Luigi Giannattasio 11 9 17 11 6 – – 54 pts

12th USA 303 Jason Michas 15 12 12 7 12 – – 58 pts

13th USA 305 Alexis Michas 13 13 11 10 15 – – 62 pts

14th SWE 202 Johannes Lind Widestam 14 14 8 15 14 – – 65 pts

15th AUS 308 John Bacon 7 16 18 18 18 – – 77 pts

16th ITA 217 Alessandro Agostinelli 20 11 16 9 23 – – 79 pts

17th CAN 214 Rhonda Joyce 17 15 19 14 16 – – 81 pts

18th USA 228 Tim Desmond 12 22 13 21 17 – – 85 pts

19th USA 238 Steven Boho 21 21 15 17 20 – – 94 pts

20th ITA 149 Oscar Farace 18 18 22 20 22 – – 100 pts

21st GER 161 Florian Rixner 22 20 21 19 19 – – 101 pts

22nd USA 290 John Brown 19 19 20 23 21 – – 102 pts