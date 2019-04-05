Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Day 5

Final day of fleet qualification racing at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar will decide the Top 10 in each of the ten fleets to contest the Medal Races on Saturday.

But the problem is that the wind has not put in an appearance yet this morning – and Spain are an hour ahead of the UK – so time is moving on apace. Things are expected to improve around midday.

The British Sailing Team has competitors in seven of the ten medal events already, with the possibilty of making that eight by the end of the day, so will not be too worried by the present situation.