The Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller open at Bartley SC was won by Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby in their new, apparently super-fast, Merlin.

Two wins from the three races put Gould and Kilsby a point ahead of Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby with Simon and Ally Potts in third.

Chris Martin and Sam Bailey rocked the Silver fleet. It was great to see some new young talent coming into the fleet in the form of Matt Smith and Jared Lewis, who took the Bronze fleet prize.

The fresh breeze was somewhat chillier than expected (it was still March after all) but provided great entertainment, for both those on and off the water.

The next event in the Silver Tiller is Sunday 7 April at Midland SC one question is, do you have to sail with a Kilsby to win?!

Merlin Rocket – Silver Tiller at Bartley Sailing Club

1st GOULD Chris and KILSBY Chris 1 -5 1 – – 2 pts

2nd DAVIS Andy and KILSBY Pippa -2 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd POTTS Simon and POTTS Ally 3 2 -5 – – 5 pts

4th PHILLIPS Roger and CROCKER Will -5 4 3 – – 7 pts

5th BIGGS Matt and JONES Becka -6 3 4 – – 7 pts

6th MARTIN Chris and BAILEY Sam 4 7 -8 – – 11 pts

7th KENNAUGH Rob and PROSSER Andrew -8 6 6 – – 12 pts

8th JENNINGS Chris and HACKETT John 7 8 DNF – – 15 pts

9th LENEY Steve and LENEY Gillian 10 DNF 7 – – 17 pts

10th COOKE Richard and HALL Russel -9 9 9 – – 18 pts

11th SMITH Matt and LEWIS Jared DNC 10 12 – – 22 pts

12th HOLLIS Paul and MASON Paula -18 11 11 – – 22 pts

13th SALMON Duncan and SALMON Hariet 13 -17 10 – – 23 pts

14th EAVES Ben and ANDERSON Colin 12 -15 13 – – 25 pts

15th CROFT Caroline and LONSDALE Tom 11 16 DNF – – 27 pts

16th COULTER Richard and LEPPAGE Louise DNF 12 16 – – 28 pts

17th SLACK Pete and EVANS Michelle -16 13 15 – – 28 pts

18th DEE Richard and GUDGEON Nancy 14 14 -17 – – 28 pts

19th HARMS Julian and CRABTREE Sarah 19 DNF 14 – – 33 pts

20th BROWNE Guy and MARTIN Greg 17 -18 18 – – 35 pts

21st WHITEHILL Carl and DIXON Brian DNF 19 19 – – 38 pts

22nd SMITH Martin and BESTON Karen 20 DNC 20 – – 40 pts

23rd MASON Kieron and MASON Bellinda 21 20 DNC – – 41 pts

24th FLYNN Graham and FROGGATT Adam 15 DNC DNC – – 42 pts

25th LAING Ian and HUNT Andrew DNF DNC DNC – – 54 pts

25th COLLES Mike and WHEELER David DNF DNF DNF – – 54 pts

The Silver Tiller 2019 is sponsored by Craftinsure with Magic Marine as the classes clothing partner.

Report Ally Potts