The Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller open at Bartley SC was won by Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby in their new, apparently super-fast, Merlin.
Two wins from the three races put Gould and Kilsby a point ahead of Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby with Simon and Ally Potts in third.
Chris Martin and Sam Bailey rocked the Silver fleet. It was great to see some new young talent coming into the fleet in the form of Matt Smith and Jared Lewis, who took the Bronze fleet prize.
The fresh breeze was somewhat chillier than expected (it was still March after all) but provided great entertainment, for both those on and off the water.
The next event in the Silver Tiller is Sunday 7 April at Midland SC one question is, do you have to sail with a Kilsby to win?!
Merlin Rocket – Silver Tiller at Bartley Sailing Club
1st GOULD Chris and KILSBY Chris 1 -5 1 – – 2 pts
2nd DAVIS Andy and KILSBY Pippa -2 1 2 – – 3 pts
3rd POTTS Simon and POTTS Ally 3 2 -5 – – 5 pts
4th PHILLIPS Roger and CROCKER Will -5 4 3 – – 7 pts
5th BIGGS Matt and JONES Becka -6 3 4 – – 7 pts
6th MARTIN Chris and BAILEY Sam 4 7 -8 – – 11 pts
7th KENNAUGH Rob and PROSSER Andrew -8 6 6 – – 12 pts
8th JENNINGS Chris and HACKETT John 7 8 DNF – – 15 pts
9th LENEY Steve and LENEY Gillian 10 DNF 7 – – 17 pts
10th COOKE Richard and HALL Russel -9 9 9 – – 18 pts
11th SMITH Matt and LEWIS Jared DNC 10 12 – – 22 pts
12th HOLLIS Paul and MASON Paula -18 11 11 – – 22 pts
13th SALMON Duncan and SALMON Hariet 13 -17 10 – – 23 pts
14th EAVES Ben and ANDERSON Colin 12 -15 13 – – 25 pts
15th CROFT Caroline and LONSDALE Tom 11 16 DNF – – 27 pts
16th COULTER Richard and LEPPAGE Louise DNF 12 16 – – 28 pts
17th SLACK Pete and EVANS Michelle -16 13 15 – – 28 pts
18th DEE Richard and GUDGEON Nancy 14 14 -17 – – 28 pts
19th HARMS Julian and CRABTREE Sarah 19 DNF 14 – – 33 pts
20th BROWNE Guy and MARTIN Greg 17 -18 18 – – 35 pts
21st WHITEHILL Carl and DIXON Brian DNF 19 19 – – 38 pts
22nd SMITH Martin and BESTON Karen 20 DNC 20 – – 40 pts
23rd MASON Kieron and MASON Bellinda 21 20 DNC – – 41 pts
24th FLYNN Graham and FROGGATT Adam 15 DNC DNC – – 42 pts
25th LAING Ian and HUNT Andrew DNF DNC DNC – – 54 pts
25th COLLES Mike and WHEELER David DNF DNF DNF – – 54 pts
The Silver Tiller 2019 is sponsored by Craftinsure with Magic Marine as the classes clothing partner.
Report Ally Potts