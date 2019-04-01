Foiling Formula Kiteboarding added to World Cup Series Final

Men’s and Women’s Foiling Formula Kiteboarding has been added to the Hempel World Cup Series Final which will be held in Marseille, France from 2-9 June 2019.

The world’s top 20 male and female competitors will be invited to race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition venue, launching off the same beach as the RS:X sailors.

For the ten Olympic Events at the Hempel World Cup Series, World Sailing are allocating up to one wildcard entry per Event at the discretion of the World Sailing Technical Delegate.

Wildcard applications must be received by email to [email protected] before 1 May 2019 to be considered.

Medallists from the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus 2018 and the 2018 World Cup Series will automatically qualify for the 2019 Final. The remaining places will be allocated via the World Ranking.