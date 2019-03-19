Merlin Rockets at Wembley SC

Andy Davis and Alex Warren took a clean-sweep of the second Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller meeting of the season hosted by Wembley SC.

In second place were Chris Gould and Livvy Bell (2,16,2), and third Matt Biggs and Beka Jones (3,2,29).

The leading crews finished three points ahead of a chasing group tied on eight points, comprising: Chris Martin and Samuel Builev, Caroline Croft and Tom Lonsdale, and Andy Dalby and Pete Horn.

By way of a change from the seemingly constant storms and heavy rain, the day started with blue skies and a moderate westerly breeze of around 15 to 20 mph – although this was to change!

Race 3 producing a particularly nasty squall complete with hailstones, and then another squall flattened many in the fleet leaving a large number capsized and those that remained upright a memorable white knuckle ride down wind.

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller – Final after 3 races 1 discard

1st Andy Davis and Alex Warren Blithfield – – 2 pts

2nd Chris Gould and Livvy Bell Midland – – 4 pts

3rd Matt Biggs and Beka Jones Blithfield – – 5 pts

4th Chris Martin and Samuel Builev Midland – – 8 pts

5th Caroline Croft and Tom Lonsdale Blithfield – – 8 pts

6th Andy Dalby and Pete Horn HSC – – 8 pts

7th Steven Leney and Gillian Leney Blithfield – – 12 pts

8th Jon Gorringe and Mimi Gorringe Parkstone – – 12 pts

9th Colin Anderson and Sean Anderson Blithfield – – 13 pts

10th Paul Hollis and Paula Mason Blithfield – – 14 pts

11th Ben Eaves and Rob Kennaugh Redditch – – 20 pts

12th Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson Lymington – – 23 pts

13th Richard Cooke and Luke Moores Wembley – – 23 pts

14th Duncan Salmon and Harriet Salmon Wembley – – 25 pts

15th Jeremy Deacon and Michael Janowicz RYA – – 30 pts

16th Paul Dean and Sarah Roberts Wembley – – 30 pts

17th Jon Steward and Nicr Y Fishers Green – – 30 pts

18th John Cooper and Becci Wigley Lymington – – 31 pts

19th Rob Hatley and Joe Hatley Temesis – – 34 pts

20th Mark Smyth and Julie Cronshaw Wembley – – 35 pts

21st Rob Henderson and Alice Markham Lymington – – 40 pts

22nd Joe Shaw and Suzy Wembley – – 42 pts

23rd Colin Brocknank and Vana Vaslaki Wembley – – 44 pts

24th Richard Coulter and Louis Lapagge Fisher Green – – 51 pts

25th Marc Heretier and John Middleton Wembley – – 53 pts

26th John Green and Alison Murphy Wembley – – 58 pts

26th Kieran O’Farrell and Hannah Burt Wembley – – 58 pts

26th Alan Broadbent and Russell Wembley – – 58 pts

Century Cup Steve and Gill Leney 3716 Blithfield SC

Silver Fleet Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey

Bronze Fleet (and first Wembley boat) Richard Cooke and Luke Mores

Report : Duncan Salmon