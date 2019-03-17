King George Gallop – Windy weekend no problem for Cooper

Local Radial sailor Tony Cooper took three straight wins to smash the King George Gallop, the March leg of the Great British Sailing Challenge.
A windy weekend, gusting 37 kts at times, did not worry Cooper who finished two points ahead of Richard Smith in an RS600 and four points clear of Jim Fifield in a Laser.
Only six competitors from 16 entries completed all three races at the King George SC in North london.
And one of the intrepid six was Series founder Andy Rice, sailing with Ewan Gribben in a 49er, making a possible late charge for Tokyo 2020 !?
King George Gallop counting 2 of 3 races
1st Laser Radial Tony COOPER King George SC – – 2 pts
2nd RS600 Richard SMITH Wilsonian SC – – 4 pts
3rd Laser Jim FIFIELD King George SC – – 6 pts
4th Laser Kevin COOPER King George SC – – 7 pts
5th RS600 Michael ISZATT King George SC – – 9 pts
6th Vortex Jonathan CARTER Rickmansworth SC – – 10 pts
7th Blaze Malcolm HUTCHINGS RCYC – – 13 pts
8th RS Vareo Luke FISHER Emberton Park SC – – 15 pts
9th 49er Andy RICE Stokes Bay SC – – 17 pts
10th Laser Radial Tim FRENCH King George SC – – 18 pts
11th Laser Peter EDEL King George SC – – 19 pts
12th Contender Tony BURTON King George SC – – 23 pts
13th National 18 Jessica BERNEY Blackwater SC – – 28 pts
14th Laser 4.7 Amy CLEAVES King George SC – – 31 pts