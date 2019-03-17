King George Gallop – Windy weekend no problem for Cooper

Local Radial sailor Tony Cooper took three straight wins to smash the King George Gallop, the March leg of the Great British Sailing Challenge.

A windy weekend, gusting 37 kts at times, did not worry Cooper who finished two points ahead of Richard Smith in an RS600 and four points clear of Jim Fifield in a Laser.

Only six competitors from 16 entries completed all three races at the King George SC in North london.

And one of the intrepid six was Series founder Andy Rice, sailing with Ewan Gribben in a 49er, making a possible late charge for Tokyo 2020 !?

King George Gallop counting 2 of 3 races

1st Laser Radial Tony COOPER King George SC – – 2 pts

2nd RS600 Richard SMITH Wilsonian SC – – 4 pts

3rd Laser Jim FIFIELD King George SC – – 6 pts

4th Laser Kevin COOPER King George SC – – 7 pts

5th RS600 Michael ISZATT King George SC – – 9 pts

6th Vortex Jonathan CARTER Rickmansworth SC – – 10 pts

7th Blaze Malcolm HUTCHINGS RCYC – – 13 pts

8th RS Vareo Luke FISHER Emberton Park SC – – 15 pts

9th 49er Andy RICE Stokes Bay SC – – 17 pts

10th Laser Radial Tim FRENCH King George SC – – 18 pts

11th Laser Peter EDEL King George SC – – 19 pts

12th Contender Tony BURTON King George SC – – 23 pts

13th National 18 Jessica BERNEY Blackwater SC – – 28 pts

14th Laser 4.7 Amy CLEAVES King George SC – – 31 pts