18ft Skiff – Season closes with Queen of the Harbour race

The Australian 18 Footers League’s Queen of the Harbour race was won by Corinne Feldman teamed with Jack Sprague, Tim Narborough and her son, Josh Feldman on Dal Zotto.

The annual race, which was first sailed at the Sydney Flying Squadron in 1912, is sailed with each skiff including one female member of the crew.

Dal Zotto won by 41s from Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster, Cassy Kowaltze), with Vintec (Kirk Mitchell, Emma Harrison) a further 11s back in third place.

18ft Skiff – Queen of the Harbour Race

1st Dal Zotto JACK SPRAGUE / Corinne Feldman

2nd AppliancesOnline.com.au BRETT VAN MUNSTER ‑ Cassie Kowaltzke

3rd Vintec KIRK MITCHELL / Emma Harrison

4th Quality Marine Clothing YVETTE HERITAGE / Emma Sills

5th Rag & Famish Hotel BRYCE EDWARDS / Keats Thompson

6th Ilve JONO WHITTY / Claire Kowaltzke

7th Yandoo JOHN WINNING / Helen Springer

8th RMarine Pittwater SIMON NEARN Emma Ball

9th Smeg MICHAEL COXON / Olivia Anderson

10th ASKO Appliances JAMES DORRON / Amy Roche

11th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines ARON EVERETT / Ainja Schroder

12th thekitchenmaker.com.au JORDAN GIRDIS / Lara Quigley

13th Lumix KATIE LOVE / Lisette Witten