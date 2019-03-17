18ft Skiff – Season closes with Queen of the Harbour race

The Australian 18 Footers League’s Queen of the Harbour race was won by Corinne Feldman teamed with Jack Sprague, Tim Narborough and her son, Josh Feldman on Dal Zotto.
The annual race, which was first sailed at the Sydney Flying Squadron in 1912, is sailed with each skiff including one female member of the crew.
Dal Zotto won by 41s from Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster, Cassy Kowaltze), with Vintec (Kirk Mitchell, Emma Harrison) a further 11s back in third place.
18ft Skiff – Queen of the Harbour Race
1st Dal Zotto JACK SPRAGUE / Corinne Feldman
2nd AppliancesOnline.com.au BRETT VAN MUNSTER ‑ Cassie Kowaltzke
3rd Vintec KIRK MITCHELL / Emma Harrison
4th Quality Marine Clothing YVETTE HERITAGE / Emma Sills
5th Rag & Famish Hotel BRYCE EDWARDS / Keats Thompson
6th Ilve JONO WHITTY / Claire Kowaltzke
7th Yandoo JOHN WINNING / Helen Springer
8th RMarine Pittwater SIMON NEARN Emma Ball
9th Smeg MICHAEL COXON / Olivia Anderson
10th ASKO Appliances JAMES DORRON / Amy Roche
11th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines ARON EVERETT / Ainja Schroder
12th thekitchenmaker.com.au JORDAN GIRDIS / Lara Quigley
13th Lumix KATIE LOVE / Lisette Witten