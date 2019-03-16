Dragon – Paul & Shark Trophy – Day 3

The Race Committee and the competitors were rewarded by two good, hard-contested races on day 3 of the Paul & Shark Trophy – International Dragon Cup organised by Italy’s Yacht Club Sanremo.

No matter the conditions, the sun shone once again on Bunker Prince, the team led by Olympic 470 champion Yevgenii Braslavets and flying the colours of local Yacht Club Sanremo, scoring a back-to-back wins to consolidate thier position at the top of the scoreboard.

Behind them the battle between Ivan Bradbury’s Blue Haze and Russia’s Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov, was as intense as ever. Both teams got a second place and a U Flag Disqualification for starting over the line and are therefore tied at points in second.

In fourth position is still the young crew from Sophie Racing with Swiss helmsman Hugo Stenberg, whilst in fifth is German skipper Nicola Friesen’s Khaleesi, and both teams could still grab a last minute spot on the podium.

International Dragon – Paul & Shark Trophy after Race 5 (33 entries)

1st ITA77 BUNKER PRINCE, YEVGGENII BRASLAVETS, SERGEY PUGACHEV, SERGEY TIMOKHOV 1 4 6 1 1 = 7pts

2nd GBR375 BLUE HAZE, IVAN BRADBURY, LARS HENDRIKSEN, GEORGE LEONCHEK 7 5 1 UFD 2 = 15 pts

3rd RUS27 ANNAPURNA, ANATOLY LOGINOV, VADIM STATSENKO, ALEXANDER SHALAGIN 8 3 2 2 UFD = 15 pts

4th SUI311 SOPHIE RACING, HUGO STENBERG, BERNARDO FREITAS, MARTIN WESTERDAHL 5 6 3 9 UFD = 23 pts

5th GER1207 KHALEESI, NICOLA FRIESEN, VINCENT HOESCH, FRITHJOF KLEEN 2 10 10 3 14 = 25 pts

6th FIN91 PALOMA, SAMI SALOMAA, KALLE PIHL, JARI BREMER 3 15 11 14 3 = 31 pts

Full Results here