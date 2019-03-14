World Sailing Sea-Trials for new Olympic single-hander – Day 3

Day 3 of World Sailing’s Olympic Single-hander sea-trails off Valencia featured some racing between different rig sizes.

The first up were the Melges 14 against the Laser Radial, then the female RS Aero against the standard male D-Zero and finally the male RS Aero against the female D-Zero.

No explanation so far of what this was to show, but World Sailing have said they will issue more images and a report later today.



Meanwhile this video was posted on Facebook by the Italian website farevela.net

