World Sailing Sea-Trial Images

Some official imagery from Tuesday’s sailing at the World Sailing sea-trials re-evaluation procedure for Olympic equipment for the Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy Events in Valencia.

World Sailing is also expected to carry out sea-trails of equipment for the men and women’s Windsurfer, the mixed Kite, the mixed two-person dinghy and the mixed two person offshore keelboat following tender procedures.

Only three of the ten classes to be used at the Tokyo 2020 Games – the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX – have so far survived for Paris 2024.

Devotti D-Zero

Melges 14

RS Aero

The present Olympic Class is the Laser/Radial

Following the Sea-trial phase, World Sailing’s Council will select the Equipment later in 2019.

