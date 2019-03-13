Inaugural Offshore Sailing World Championship delayed to 2020

World Sailing has announced that the delayed inaugural edition of their Offshore World Championship will be held in October 2020 in Valletta, Malta alongside the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The two person, mixed gender competition between nations will be organised in collaboration with the Royal Malta Yacht Club and World Sailing.

Originally earmarked to be held in 2019, World Sailing postponed the hosting to 2020 to allow a full qualification system to be developed, allowing ample opportunity for Member National Authorities to qualify and prepare for the event.

An important goal is to engage countries new to double-handed offshore sailing by providing turnkey equipment ready to use at the event venue, as well as boats being available to charter in Europe for training from this summer.

No information on the boats that will be used or the qualification system and race format is yet available.