World Sailing reveals Sea Trials underway in Valencia

World Sailing has finally broken cover to reveal that the Sea Trials for selection of Equipment for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition are taking place at the Real Club Náutico de Valencia, Spain

The Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy selection Sea Trials commenced on Monday 11 March and continue through to Friday 15 March.

During the sea-trials, sailors from nine nations will sail and test the four boats shortlisted during the Re-evaluation procedure. These are the D-Zero, Melges 14 and RS Aero, as well as the present incumbents, the Laser Standard and Laser Radial.

World Sailing invited Member National Authorities to put forward male sailors with a weight range of 75kg to 90kg and female sailors in the 55kg to 70kg weight range.

Sailors at the sea-trials include:

Men – Ash Brunning (AUS), Guillaume Boisard (FRA), Pavlos Kontides (CYP), Stepan Novotny (CZE), Christian G. Rost (DEN) and Ben Childerley (GBR)

Women – Anna Munch (DEN), Sarah McGovern (GBR), Fatima Reyes (ESP), Tania Elias Calles (MEX) and Mafalda Pires de Lima (POR)

The sailors will sail the boats on a daily basis, testing them in a variety of conditions off Valencia, providing the Evaluation Panel with feedback on items such as performance.

Representatives from each boat will also be invited to present to the Evaluation Panel on universality, measurement, quality control and cost.

Following the Sea-trial phase, World Sailing’s Council will select the Equipment later in 2019.

NOTE: The reason that this procedure is being carried out is described in the World Sailing ANTI-TRUST POLICY FOR OLYMPIC EQUIPMENT document where it states:

5.1 Equipment evaluations

5.1 As part of its processes for selecting new Olympic equipment, and for reviewing existing equipment, World Sailing undertakes equipment evaluations. World Sailing Regulation 23.1.3(e) states that new equipment shall only be selected following Equipment trials or other evaluation against the specified criteria.

5.2 Evaluations are held following a tender process which is open to all interested manufacturers to participate in. Tenders are assessed against specified criteria and then selected bidders are invited to participate in the evaluation. The criteria are defined in advance and published as part of the request for proposals.

5.3 Following the evaluation process, a report is presented to the Equipment Committee which then makes a formal recommendation to the World Sailing Council.

If you are not familiar with the three new designs, Take a look at the 3 Olympic Pretenders here

