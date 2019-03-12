Olympic Single-hander sea-trails continue off Valencia

The first images of the World Sailing sea-trials for the new Olympic single-hander underway in Valencia, appeared in the Italian sailing media on Tuesday.

Michele Tognozzi of FareVela reported that no boat-on boat racing was held, but all the boats were tried by the representatives from the MNA’s.

The trial appears to be an observation exercise and the sailors will record and report their observations, which will be disclosed to the World Sailing Equipment Committee.

Their recomendation will then go to the World Sailing Council that will have to take the decision final, possibly in the next May Meeting in London.

In this Facebook video the female versions of the boats are sailed.

Martin Wadhams of RS commented that it appeared that World Sailing want to minimise outside influence and distorted viewpoints from “interested parties” during the trials (which have in the past been heavy).

The manufacturers and classes have been asked not to send out their “reports”. But it appears that one broke that rule on day one.

The trials continue through to Friday 15 March.

Video and Images by Farevela