Uku Randmaa completes Golden Globe Race

Third placed Estonian Uku Randmaa arrived at the finish of the Golden Globe Race off Les Sables d’Olonne on Sunday 10 March at 11:00 hrs.



For the 56 year-old solo circumnavigator, his homecoming could not come soon enough. He was out of food, and has not seen his wife and very young children for more than 8 months.

Meanwhile, 4th placed American/Hungarian Istvan Kopar appears to have finally escaped the clutches of the Azores High pressure system, and now within 1,350 miles of the Les Sables finish line, is making great strides towards completing his solo circumnavigation around 18-19 March.

Finland’s Tapio Lehtinen is having less luck. Faced with head winds for the past few days in a boat covered in barnacles which has lost its ability to point high into the breeze, Tapio is currently heading southeast, 90° from where he wants to go to escape the adverse current running down the South American coast. He is not expected to finish until May.