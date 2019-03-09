Star Bacardi Cup – Victory for Doyle and Infelise

Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise of the USA are winners of the 2019 Star Bacardi Cup.

Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frithjof Kleen (USA) won the final race ahead of Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway, with Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy in third.

Doyle and Infelise did not finish the final race, but were overall victors by one point, with Kusznierewicz and Kleen taking second and Melleby and Revkin completing the podium.

Star Bacardi Cup – Final leading positions after race 6 (64 entries)

1st USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise DNF – – 14 pts

2nd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Frithjof Kleen 1 – – 16 pts

3rd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 – – 18 pts

4th ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 – – 21 pts

5th FRA 8237 Xavier Rohart / Pierre Alexis Ponsot 7 – – 28 pts

6th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 10 – – 38 pts

7th USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Magnus Liljedahl DNF – – 39 pts

8th USA 8522 Allan Terhune, Jr. / Arnis Baltins 4 – – 41 pts

9th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Freitas 8 – – 44 pts

10th BRA 8398 Marcelo Fuchs / Pedro Trouche 12 – – 51 pts

11th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / John Von Schwartz 18 – – 53 pts

12th IRL 8527 Nicholas O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 5 – – 57 pts

13th USA 8230 John Dane III / Tim Ray 13 – – 59 pts

14th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 17 – – 67 pts

15th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Jan Eli Gravad 6 – – 68 pts

16th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 19 – – 70 pts

17th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O’Mahoney 9 – – 76 pts

18th USA 8528 George Szabo / Ed Morey 15 – – 79 pts

19th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy 11 – – 80 pts

20th SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Anders Ekstrom 24 – – 104 pts

Full results available here