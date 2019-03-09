Star Bacardi Cup – Victory for Doyle and Infelise

Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise of the USA are winners of the 2019 Star Bacardi Cup.
Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frithjof Kleen (USA) won the final race ahead of Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway, with Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy in third.
Doyle and Infelise did not finish the final race, but were overall victors by one point, with Kusznierewicz and Kleen taking second and Melleby and Revkin completing the podium.
Star Bacardi Cup – Final leading positions after race 6 (64 entries)
1st USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise DNF – – 14 pts
2nd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Frithjof Kleen 1 – – 16 pts
3rd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 – – 18 pts
4th ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 – – 21 pts
5th FRA 8237 Xavier Rohart / Pierre Alexis Ponsot 7 – – 28 pts
6th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 10 – – 38 pts
7th USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Magnus Liljedahl DNF – – 39 pts
8th USA 8522 Allan Terhune, Jr. / Arnis Baltins 4 – – 41 pts
9th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Freitas 8 – – 44 pts
10th BRA 8398 Marcelo Fuchs / Pedro Trouche 12 – – 51 pts
11th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / John Von Schwartz 18 – – 53 pts
12th IRL 8527 Nicholas O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 5 – – 57 pts
13th USA 8230 John Dane III / Tim Ray 13 – – 59 pts
14th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 17 – – 67 pts
15th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Jan Eli Gravad 6 – – 68 pts
16th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 19 – – 70 pts
17th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O’Mahoney 9 – – 76 pts
18th USA 8528 George Szabo / Ed Morey 15 – – 79 pts
19th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy 11 – – 80 pts
20th SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Anders Ekstrom 24 – – 104 pts