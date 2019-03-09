Star Bacardi Cup – Cayard and Liljedahl go for broke

Paul Cayard and Magnus Liljedahl of the USA won race 5 to move into second place behind series leaders Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise at the Star Bacardi Cup.

Cayard and Liljedahl started fast and right on time at the pin end, claiming the lead to the first mark and extending over the tight and fierce fleet in pursuit. Despite intense pressure they did not buckle, made no mistakes and just observed the action unfolding behind.

Second place went to series leaders Doyle and Infelise, who finished the day with a two point lead over Cayard and Liljedahl, with Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frithjof Kleen (USA) now in third place, five points off the lead.

Only Cayard andLiljedahl or Doyle and Infelise can mathematically win. The odds are on the most solid team in the series, Doyle and Infelise.

To oust them, Paul Cayard will have to win the race and Doyle and Infelise finish 3rd or worse.

Star Bacardi Cup – Day 5 leading positions (64 entries)

1st USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 4 2 3 2 – – 10 pts

2nd USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Magnus Liljedahl 27 2 8 1 1 – – 12 pts

3rd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Frithjof Kleen UFD 1 5 5 4 – – 15 pts

4th NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 8 3 15 2 3 – – 16 pts

5th ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 1 9 4 7 6 – – 18 pts

6th FRA 8237 Xavier Rohart / Pierre Alexis Ponsot 16 6 1 9 5 – – 21 pts

7th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 2 17 11 6 9 – – 28 pts

8th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Freitas Moraes 5 13 12 11 8 – – 36 pts

9th USA 8522 Allan Terhune, Jr. / Arnis Baltins 6 10 7 18 14 – – 37 pts

10th BRA 8398 Marcelo Fuchs / Pedro Trouche 9 7 3 26 20 – – 39 pts

Full results available here