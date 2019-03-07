Star Bacardi Cup – Doyle and Infelise keep lead for now

After playing catch-up on day 4 of the Star Bacardi Cup at the Coral Reef Yacht Club on Thursday, Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise of the USA stretch to a nine point lead.

This is not without noting that Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frithjof Kleen of Germany down in 15th place, still carry a UFD of 65 points.

Removing that UFD would give them an 11 point score compared with Doyle and Infelise’s eight, and Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi’s 12 points on a like-for-like basis.

But that is for the future.

In race 3 Xavier Rohart and Pierre Alexis Ponsot of France took the win ahead of Doyle and Infelise, with Marcelo Fuchs and Pedro Trouche of Brazil in third place.

Negri and Lambertenghi kept themselves in the picture with a fourth while Kusznierewicz and Kleen were fifth, and Sweden’s Tom Lofstedt and Anders Ekstrom rounded out the top six.

In race 4, Paul Cayard and Magnus Liljedahl put themselves in a podium position by leading from the first mark all the way to the finish.

They were chased home by Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin, then Doyle and Infelise, Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad of Denmark in fourth, with Kusznierewicz and Kleen taking another fifth place and in sixth Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada, USA.

Star Bacardi Cup – Day 4 leading positions (64 entries)

1st USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 4 2 3 – – 12 pts

2nd ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 1 9 4 7 – – 21 pts

3rd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 8 3 15 2 – – 28 pts

4th FRA 8237 Xavier Rohart / Pierre Alexis Ponsot 16 6 1 9 – – 32 pts

5th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 2 17 11 6 – – 36 pts

6th USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Magnus Liljedahl 27 2 8 1 – – 38 pts

7th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Freitas 5 13 12 11 – – 41 pts

8th USA 8522 Allan Terhune, Jr. / Arnis Baltins 6 10 7 18 – – 41 pts

9th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / John Von Schwartz 14 8 13 8 – – 43 pts

10th BRA 8398 Marcelo Fuchs / Pedro Trouche 9 7 3 26 – – 45 pts

11th USA 8230 John Dane III / Tim Ray 4 14 20 10 – – 48 pts

12th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 11 15 10 15 – – 51 pts

13th IRL 8527 Nicholas O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 13 11 17 13 – – 54 pts

14th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 18 12 9 21 – – 60 pts

15th POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Frithjof Kleen UFD 1 5 5 – – 76 pts

16th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O’Mahoney 15 22 18 23 – – 78 pts

17th USA 8413 Thomas Londrigan / Simon Van Wonderen 17 28 22 12 – – 79 pts

18th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy 32 20 16 16 – – 84 pts

19th USA 8528 George Szabo / Ed Morey 22 21 14 31 – – 88 pts

20th USA 8490 John MacCausland / Rick Peters 19 18 36 19 – – 92 pts

Full results available here